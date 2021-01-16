Cotter girls basketball: New year, same expectations for the Ramblers

Not many teams across the state of Minnesota can compare with the amount of success the Cotter girls basketball team has had these past three seasons.
The Ramblers are a combined 65-17 across those years, including a season that saw them finish one overtime short of state, when they fell in the MSHSL Section 1AA championship to Caledonia in 2019.
Two major pieces to those teams were Jordan Rubie and Mary Morgan — both of which graduated last season. Rubie — who became just the ninth player in program history to reach the 1,000 career point mark and now plays at Luther College — and Morgan — who was essentially a second coach on the floor — had been on varsity since the eighth-grade. They will be missed, but coach Pat Bowlin is more than confident in this year’s group.
“Cupboard is certainly not bare,” said Bowlin, who went over 600 career victories last season. “We have a really strong team, and they all have some really good skills that they bring to the table. … We’ve got some players. It’s going to be fun.”
One of those players that is expected to have a big season is junior Megan Morgan, who has been a major contributor the last two seasons as an underclassman. But now with the graduation of her older sister, Mary, and then Rubie, Megan will be expected to shoulder more of the load — something the sharpshooting lefty is more than capable of doing.
“Megan has a chance to have an incredible year,” Bowlin said.
But Morgan isn’t the only one that is expected to do big things, as fellow juniors Olivia Gardner and Sofia Sandcork also will be counted on. The three were all-conference a year ago and, along with three-year starter Ellie Macal, provide the Ramblers with a formidable group they can rely on.
Sera Speltz was supposed to be a part of that group, but the junior and the Winona Daily News Fall Athlete of the Year suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in the Ramblers’ girls soccer team’s MSHSL Section 1A championship game. Unfortunately, she isn’t the only one that will miss the season because of a knee injury.
Tess Mullens and Megan Costello both suffered knee injuries during the soccer season, while Kelli Hadaway will miss her senior season because of an injury she sustained during the end of last basketball season. Remarkably, Hadaway fought through the injury to play volleyball — her favorite sport — and was still named to the Winona Daily News All-Area Volleyball Team.
But the Ramblers do welcome back Aubrey Williams, who did not play last year. She is expected to be a key piece moving forward. Her sister Allyssa, as well as Ava Kililan, will be important as well.
“We’ve had some tough breaks, but at the same time, we have one important player back,” Bowlin said. “We have a good, solid starting five. We are going to work on our depth.”
The Ramblers hope that depth comes along quickly, because — like the rest of high school teams across Minnesota — they don’t have much time between the season’s first practice and the opener when the Ramblers host perennial powerhouse and rival Rochester Lourdes 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
“For all of us, the players, the coaches, it’s going to be a unique season. We just got to do our best each and every day,” Bowlin said. “Obviously, my main hope is that we can just get through it without any delays. I think, especially an early delay would be a killer. … We got to have some time to build up everything, build up our skills, our team concepts. These first two weeks is our opportunity for that.
“... It’s just great to be back out there, you just hope the next day occurs. You never had to think like that before. It was automatic that you were going to be at practice tomorrow. You could get a phone call tomorrow morning, and you could be shut down. I like to say, If I get to go to practice tomorrow, I’m going to be very happy. I think the whole season is going to be that way.”
It’s anyone’s guess on how the season will go, but for now the Ramblers’ expectations remain the same.
“I reminded the team, our alumni are watching you, so are the younger kids,” Bowlin said. “There is a lot of responsibility being on the team and kind of upholding the tradition of not just winning but of playing the game the right way by playing hard and playing for each other. That’s what this group is tasked with. No different than any other year. It’s just a different world.”