Cotter girls basketball: New year, same expectations for the Ramblers

The Ramblers hope that depth comes along quickly, because — like the rest of high school teams across Minnesota — they don’t have much time between the season’s first practice and the opener when the Ramblers host perennial powerhouse and rival Rochester Lourdes 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

“For all of us, the players, the coaches, it’s going to be a unique season. We just got to do our best each and every day,” Bowlin said. “Obviously, my main hope is that we can just get through it without any delays. I think, especially an early delay would be a killer. … We got to have some time to build up everything, build up our skills, our team concepts. These first two weeks is our opportunity for that.

“... It’s just great to be back out there, you just hope the next day occurs. You never had to think like that before. It was automatic that you were going to be at practice tomorrow. You could get a phone call tomorrow morning, and you could be shut down. I like to say, If I get to go to practice tomorrow, I’m going to be very happy. I think the whole season is going to be that way.”

It’s anyone’s guess on how the season will go, but for now the Ramblers’ expectations remain the same.

“I reminded the team, our alumni are watching you, so are the younger kids,” Bowlin said. “There is a lot of responsibility being on the team and kind of upholding the tradition of not just winning but of playing the game the right way by playing hard and playing for each other. That’s what this group is tasked with. No different than any other year. It’s just a different world.”

