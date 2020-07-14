Contingencies, concerns abound for Minnesota high schools as fall practice looms

“If it’s a hybrid, does that reduce the number of practices during a week?” he said.

Minnesota is in line with “the vast majority” of states that Martens said are “planning a typical start but are awaiting more direction” from state officials.

Board member Troy Stein knows firsthand the unpredictable nature of the increasingly pervasive coronavirus.

Stein, Edina’s activities director, said “20 or more” student-athletes in a recent “eight- to nine-day span” tested positive for COVID-19. Stein said the cases were “traced back to one group of males at a cabin who visited another group of friends and brought it back” to teams conducting summer workouts.

Infected athletes represented eight activities: dance team, cheerleading, football, girls hockey and both genders of lacrosse and soccer.

“The symptoms varied,” Stein said. “There were kids who didn’t feel anything to some that were down and out a little.”

Some activities were temporarily shut down, Stein said, adding, “our athletes better appreciate the fact that following the state guidelines when they are with their friends is important to getting back to school and competing on school teams.”