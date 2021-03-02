Commentary: Coulee Region loses positive influence of Boyer

“There were important things that we had to do in practice and things we worked on to get better at,” said Kiesau, a 2019 graduate. “But after that, we made sure to have fun playing the game.

“For a long time in La Crescent, you just wanted to be old enough to play for him, and it was a great experience.”

Mueller experienced every side of Boyer’s baseball personality, which didn’t change much from role to role or situation to situation.

“I got to be coached by him, I got to coach with him, I played with him, I played against him,” Mueller said. “It was incredible to get to know him in all of those scenarios, and he was always the same guy.

“The hardest part for me will be knowing that the world lost somebody who had something positive for everybody he knew in his life.”

The positivity followed Boyer away from the baseball field. If he found a great fishing hole, he’d share it with friends instead of keep it to himself.

“I’d see him, and he’d tell me exactly where it was,” Kowal said. “He’d tell me to take the boys there.

“I’d ask him how many he caught or kept, and he’d say just a few because he was saving the rest for everyone else.”