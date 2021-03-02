Commentary: Coulee Region loses positive influence of Boyer

LA CRESCENT — Positive. Compassionate. Genuine.
There are more words to describe Rick Boyer, and those closest to him can come up with a much bigger list.
But those three applied even to strangers during his lifetime in the Coulee Region, which lost one of its baseball pillars when Boyer passed away in his sleep sometime at the age of 68 after going to bed Sunday night.
I met Boyer when he was the La Crescent-Hokah High School baseball coach in 2003, and he held that position until the COVID-19 pandemic erased what he’d planned to be his final season as the Lancers’ coach last spring. He was an assistant with the Lancers for 28 seasons before leading the program for 17 more.
Every in-person conversation during that time began with a smile and handshake, and it had nothing to do with maintaining a good relationship with the media. That was Boyer.
He wanted people to feel important. He wanted everyone to be happy.
“The smile,” said Tony Mueller, a Logan High School graduate who played for the La Crosse Loggers and spent five seasons as one of Boyer’s assistant coaches with the Lancers. “If you were having a bad day and talked to Rick Boyer, it changed like that.
“That’s probably the biggest thing I can say. Rick always found a way to make a positive out of what may not have felt like a positive.”
That was something Bob Heiderscheit noticed when he first met Boyer as youth baseball opponents in the 1960s. Heiderscheit played for New Albin and Boyer for La Crescent, he said.
“I always felt like, if you can’t congratulate your opponent on doing something well, why are you competing?” Heiderscheit said. “I had to congratulate him a lot, and that’s how we got to know each other.”
Maybe that’s how the two became such good friends. Heiderscheit and Boyer bonded over baseball and, after playing against each other as kids, became teammates later in life.
“When I turned 35, I got to join the (La Crosse) 35ers,” Heiderscheit said. “He was already on the team, and we got to become teammates for the rest of our lives.”
That went so well, they eventually opened a business together.
“Yeah, we were serious about it, but when we talked about it, we really wanted to do it so we had the excuse to see each other every day,” Heiderscheit said. “That was the important part to us at the time.”
Boyer, Heiderscheit and Arnie Degenhardt were the true veterans of the MVL — Boyer and Heiderscheit in their 60s and Degenhardt in his 70s — and teamed up to play in national baseball tournaments.
“You should hear them talk about those tournaments,” Aquinas baseball coach and 35ers player Scott Bagniefski said. “They took those very seriously, and they’d be out hitting for weeks to get ready for them.
“The stories they’d tell us from those are legendary. They destroyed teams and won everything.”
The easy bet is that Boyer, whose La Crescent-Hokah teams won 326 games and won a MSHSL Class AA championship in 2009, didn’t gloat over those victories, either. That wasn’t Boyer.
The game wasn’t meant to bring one person or one team up while pushing the other down. He appreciated the competition, no matter which side had the advantage.
“He was the kind of guy who, if someone on the other team made a great play or if another team beat his,” Craig Kowal said, “his response would be, ‘What a great day for them or that kid.’
“He appreciated watching anyone succeed.”
Kowal is the boys basketball coach at top-ranked Onalaska, but he also umpires high school baseball in the area and was a teammate of Boyer’s on the 35ers. He has umpired plenty of Boyer’s games over the years and said he can’t recall the coach ever questioning a call.
“He had a thing where he would sometimes bring baseballs out to me from the dugout and say, ‘Hey, Blue, you’re missing a great game, and then he’d smile,’” Kowal said. “He was just joking around with me, but that’s how he was.”
Former player Thomas Kiesau said Boyer, who also coached the Loggers in 2006 and 2007, was good at keeping the atmosphere light. He said the coach went out of his way to make the experience an enjoyable one for everyone involved.
“There were important things that we had to do in practice and things we worked on to get better at,” said Kiesau, a 2019 graduate. “But after that, we made sure to have fun playing the game.
“For a long time in La Crescent, you just wanted to be old enough to play for him, and it was a great experience.”
Mueller experienced every side of Boyer’s baseball personality, which didn’t change much from role to role or situation to situation.
“I got to be coached by him, I got to coach with him, I played with him, I played against him,” Mueller said. “It was incredible to get to know him in all of those scenarios, and he was always the same guy.
“The hardest part for me will be knowing that the world lost somebody who had something positive for everybody he knew in his life.”
The positivity followed Boyer away from the baseball field. If he found a great fishing hole, he’d share it with friends instead of keep it to himself.
“I’d see him, and he’d tell me exactly where it was,” Kowal said. “He’d tell me to take the boys there.
“I’d ask him how many he caught or kept, and he’d say just a few because he was saving the rest for everyone else.”
Bagniefski reflected on a scene from “The Wizard of Oz” when trying to put Boyer’s impact on those around him into perspective. Toward the end of the movie, the Wizard awards the Scarecrow a brain, the Tinman a heart and the Cowardly Lion courage.
“He says that a heart is not judged by how much you love, but by how much you are loved by others,” Bagniefski said with a pause through some sniffles and tears. “That’s Rick.”
Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX