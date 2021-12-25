College football: WSHS grad Witt earns award from Badgers football teammates

In his high school days, Aaron Witt was a star of some of the most successful football teams in Winona Senior High history, and a big reason why was his well-known devotion to the school’s weight room.

Most of his teammates and coaches have stories about WSHS Class of 2020 Witt’s transformation from a typical middle school kid to a 6-foot-6, 250-pound college-bound linebacker, and they all center around a highly-driven guy who enjoyed lifting just as much as playing on the field.

“He was a leader on and off the field, especially in the weight room too. That’s a place he definitely loved to be, loved to put in the work,” head coach John Cassellius said.

That dedication and reputation has continued onto Witt’s collegiate career, and his new teammates have noticed just like his high school peers did.

On Dec. 17 at the Wisconsin Badgers’ annual football awards banquet, Witt earned the Badger Power Award.

Voted by the team’s players and coaches, the award is presented annually to “the player that consistently performs at a high level in all aspects of the strength and conditioning program. An individual who has a great work ethic coupled with a positive attitude that garners the respect of teammates, is dependable, buys into the program and shows constant improvement.”

Those traits have defined Witt ever since he was still in Winona.

He first got serious about football when he was in middle school, and he saw the 2015 Winhawks team finish 8-2 with a trip to the Section 1AAAA championship game in the school’s best season since the late 1980’s.

Watching the exploits of Tanner Remlinger, Matt Schoh and Justin Ruff, the then-seventh grader realized that in order to follow in their footsteps, he needed to focus as much on spending time in the weight room as he did studying a playbook or doing drills.

“I just wanted to excel at football and do everything I possibly could to be a better player,” Witt said. “The weight room and football go hand in hand, so I’d be cheating myself and my teammates if I didn’t give it all in there.”

By the time he got to high school, that hard work paid off as Witt helped lead the Winhawks to state four times and earned the attention of coaches all around the Big Ten before eventually committing to what he calls his “dream school.”

Witt’s career with the Badgers has had its share of ups and downs so far in just the first two seasons.

As a freshman, Witt played mostly on special teams but started to come on strong at the end of the season. In the Badgers’ bowl game, a 42-28 comeback over Wake Forest in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Witt had his best game of the year with two tackles for loss, including a strip sack.

After a strong showing in the team’s spring practices in 2021, Witt injured his right leg before the season and missed all of the team’s games with a medical redshirt.

That did not stop him from hitting the weights just as ferociously as he ever would, and the resulting award meant even more to him given the trying season.

“It means a lot, just having the respect from my teammates and coaches. I’m very honored to have received the award,” Witt said.

Witt says that he and his teammates are energized seeing the names and accolades of all the Badgers' newest recruits, which makes him look forward to his return to the field next season even more.

"I’m really excited for the future and the guys we’ve brought in," Witt said. "The guys in my class are excited for us to take a next step in the future."

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.