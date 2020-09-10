Cochrane-Fountain City AD says playing sports without students in class 'irresponsible'

Cases have been surging in nearby Winona County with the return of college students at Winona State. As of Thursday, the University announced they have had 209 positive tests. They installed a 14-day quarantine on Tuesday after the long Labor Day weekend, moving all classes online.

Like every Wisconsin school, C-FC had the option to move fall sports to the spring as part of the WIAA’s alternative fall sports plan. But their conference — the Dairyland — decided as a collective group to move forward with fall sports just because the spring is such a big unknown.

“The whole premise behind it is we don’t know what the spring is going to look like,” Litchfield said. “They’re telling people not to do anything if you’re feeling ill. So if you are sick with a fever or anything like that you’re not supposed to go to places. Unfortunately, what happens in November, December, January, February? Everyone gets a little sniffles, a little cough.”

The Dairyland Conference did announce Thursday they will limit attendance to four tickets per athlete at its events this fall, according to a press release from the league. Masks will be required for all in attendance.

But for now all C-FC can do is wait as they hope to resume Sept. 21.

“Hopefully we are able to get back on Sept. 21,” Litchfield said. “Just as long as Buffalo County says that it’s OK for us to be in school. We have to be in school. In order to practice, in order to play, we have to be in school.”

