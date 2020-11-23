C-FC well represented on All-Dairyland teams

The Dairyland Conference released their All-Conference teams for the fall season and the Cochrane-Fountain City Pirates were well represented.

Four members of the Cochrane-Fountain City High School volleyball team were selected to the All-Dairyland team with Lindsey Peterson being named to the first-team. Allison Murty, Lydia Engel and Emma Baures were named to the second-team for the Pirates, who made it the sectional finals before falling to Osseo-Fairchild.

Three members of the football team earned All-Conference honors with Wyatt Seibel making the first-team at wide receiver. Seibel caught 12 passes for 236 yards and four touchdowns in just five games for the Pirates (1-5). Offensive lineman Michael Bissen and inside linebacker Zach Foley were named to the second-team.

The girls cross country team was also recognized as conference champions after a year that saw them qualify for the WIAA state meet for the first time since 2000 where they placed 10th.

Reese Ehrat, who placed fourth at the state meet, and Breilynn Halverson earned first-team honors after placing second and fifth, respectively at the conference meet on Oct. 12. Jordan Sweeno made the second team with a seventh-place finish.

On the boys side, Wesley Pronschinske, Damion Jilk and Karter Domine earned first-team honors by finishing first, second and fifth at the conference meet. Hale Madsen earned second-team honors by finishing sixth.

