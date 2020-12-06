C-FC boys basketball fall in season opener

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — The Cochrane-Fountain City High School boys basketball dropped their season opener to Durand 77-64 Saturday at C-FC High School.
Ethan Hunger was one of four Pirates to finish in double figures with a team-high 19 points. Matt Bjorge scored 14 while Aidan Schmidtknecht chipped in 11 and Austin Becker added 10.
Gunnar Hurlburt scored a game-high 22 points to lead Durand, which are the defending Dunn-St. Croix Conference champions.
The Pirates will look to rebound Tuesday when they host Dairyland Conference foe Augusta.
