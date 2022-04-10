Boys high school basketball: The Winona Daily News names All-Area team

The 2021-22 boys basketball season featured rivalry wins, thrilling comebacks and playoff excitement as local teams wrapped up another successful season. Beyond just the brightest highlights, a number of players in the area stood out on the court game-in and game-out.

Here is this year’s Winona Daily News All-Area Boys Basketball team, with five first-team recipients, including one Player of the Year, and five second-team recipients, all listed in alphabetical order. Players were picked by sports editor Andrew Tucker with recommendations from area coaches.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Hedin clutch at the line Winona Senior High's Jasper Hedin (10) made several big free throws late in Friday nights basketball game against Faribault on March 4, at Win…

Jasper Hedin

Senior, wing, WinonaThings did not always go according to plan for Hedin this year, and his ability to respond to adversity while still performing at a high level earned him this season’s WDN Player of the Year.

As a sophomore, Hedin became a frequent scoring leader for the Winhawks as he averaged 15 points per game. More important than his flashy performances in the regular season, the final game of that 2019-20 season set the stage for the rest of his career as WSHS lost in a playoff upset at home against Simley and Hedin realized he needed to take a step up to become an all-around leader.

The following season, Hedin’s scoring rose up to 22.5 points per game and he became a clear leader in more than just the scorebook.

“He makes everybody around him better. Not offensively, not defensively, but their character,” Winona head coach Kyle Martin said earlier this season.

Early in his senior season, Hedin continued to set the pace for the Winhawks, but halfway through the year he hit a speedbump.

During a Jan. 29 home win against Byron, Hedin scored his 1,000th career point late in the game in a moment that served as a highlight of his career. Just a few minutes later, though, Hedin went down with a leg injury that put a damper on the celebrations.

While Hedin missed the next few weeks, he was able to return just before the end of the regular season and he helped lead the Winhawks to a pair of postseason wins as the team made it to the Section 1AAA title game for the first time since the 2010-11 season. In particular Hedin played a critical role in the team’s 62-52 road upset over Stewartville in the section semifinal, as the senior scored 30 points to lead the Winhawks.

In total, Hedin averaged 20.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in his senior year and scored 1,128 points in his career at WSHS.

Before going onto the collegiate level, Hedin will spend next year at Mercersburg Academy, a prep school in Mercersburg, Penn., where he will reclassify into the 2023 recruiting class in a move that has grown more common over the past decade.

This year is the second in a row that Hedin was named the Winona Daily News Player of the Year, as well as a three-time All-Big 9 player.

Hedin was joined by four more players on the All-Area first team.

FIRST TEAM

Collin Bonow

Senior, guard, Lewiston-AlturaTwo-time WDN All-Area first team member…Three-time All-Three Rivers…Averaged 16.1 points per game, 5.7 rebounds per game, 4.2 assists per game and 4.00 steals per game…Shot 31.2% from 3-point range, 43.4% overall, and 63.6% from the free throw line with an effective field goal percentage of 50.5%...Set Lewiston-Altura program single-season record with 97 steals this season, as well as the career record with 255 steals…Also third in school history with 289 assists…Lewiston-Altura head coach Michael VanderPlas says “Collin is what makes our team go. He dictates the flow of the game on our offensive end…He set our school records for steals in a season and for a career, as he is a very aggressive, pressure defender that causes a lot of frustrations for the opposing team.”

Thomas Menk

Senior, wing, Lewiston-Altura Two-time WDN All-Area first team member…Three-time All-Three Rivers…Saint John’s University (MN) commit…Led the Cardinals with 23.2 points per game, averaged 8.3 rebounds per game, 2.8 assists per game, 1.6 steals per game and totaled 26 blocks…Shot 55.2% overall, as well as 39.9% from 3-point range, with a 72.7% free-throw percentage and an effective field goal percentage of 62.1% …Set Lewiston-Altura program single-season record with 62.1% effective field goal percentage, set the career free-throw percentage record at 75.8% …Finished first in L-A history with 196 3-pointers made and finished second in program history with 1,494 points…Lewiston-Altura coach Michael VanderPlas says “Thomas is one of the leading scorers in SE MN. He shot nearly 40% from 3 this year while also being a force scoring inside. He regularly got the most attention from opposing players/coaches with face guarding and double-teams. He had good rebounding numbers and became a player that altered or blocked opponent shots inside.”

Justin Ruberg, senior, forward, Rushford-PetersonTwo-time WDN All-Area first team member…Three-time All-Three Rivers…Led the Trojans with 17 points per game and 9 rebounds per game…Finished his career with 1,445 points and 794 rebounds…Rushford-Peterson coach Chris Drinkall says “Justin can score at all three levels, he can shoot the 3, take you off the dribble and can score with his back to the basket. He is a very tough matchup at 6’4.”

Cody Schmitz, sophomore, guard, G-E-TTwo-time WDN All-Area first team member…Two-time All-Coulee, Coulee Conference player of the year this season…Led the Red Hawks with 30 points per game, one of the top averages in the state of Wisconsin, and averaged 10.5 rebounds per game for a season-long double-double average…Set G-E-T record with 755 points in a season, second all-time with 260 rebounds in a season…Scored 61 points in a game against Sparta, 15th best single-game scoring total in state history...Scored 56 points in a game against Viroqua, a Coulee Conference record…G-E-T coach Jared McCutchen says “Has the ability to score at the rim, from deep, and at the free throw line. Teams did just about everything they could to slow him down and he was still able to put up some unbelievable numbers.”

SECOND TEAM

Malachi Bunke, senior, guard, Rushford-PetersonAll-Three Rivers in senior season…Averaged 13 points per game, 3.1 rebounds per game and 2.4 assists per game…Shot 38% from 3-point range…Rushford-Peterson coach Chris Drinkall says “PG with very good shooting ability and a great leader on the court.”

Bryan Cassellius, junior, guard, WinonaAll-Big 9 selection this season…Averaged 13.2 points per game, 4 rebounds per game and 2 steals per game…After a game earlier this year, Winona coach Kyle Martin said “Bryan’s one of our best two-way players. Defensively, we count on him all the time, guarding the opposing best player.”

Kyle Fredrickson, senior, forward, Lewiston-AlturaAll-Three Rivers honorable mention this season…Averaged 12.8 points per game, 4.7 rebounds per game, 1.7 assists per game, 1.8 steals per game and tallied 19 blocks…Shot 43.8% overall with an effective field goal percentage of 49.8% …Lewiston-Altura coach Michael VanderPlas says “Kyle did a lot of things that don’t show up in the stat categories… What doesn’t show up is his knack for finding the ball (loose balls, rebounds), as well as being the best cutter I have had in the program in a long time.”

Ethan Hunger, senior, wing, C-FCTwo-time WDN All-Area second team member…First-team All-Dairyland this season, second-team All-Dairyland as a junior…Led the Pirates with 14.2 points per game, averaged 7.5 rebounds per game, 3 assists per game, 2.2 steals per game and 1.4 blocks per game…C-FC coach Jesse Cyrus says “Ethan is an athletic wing who can play inside or out. He can score in multiple ways and is always looking to create scoring opportunities for his teammates.”

Payton Weifenbach, senior, guard, CotterAveraged 10.8 points per game and 3.9 rebounds per game, tallying 22 steals and 20 blocks in 24 games…Shot 73% from the free throw line and 30% from 3-point range…Cotter coach T.J. Lowe says “Payton was consistently our top scorer throughout the season. His versatility of getting ot the hoop, the pull up jump shot, and his 3-point shot are what make Payton a solid offensive player. On the defensive end, Payton averaged a block per game, using his athleticism and length to his advantage.”

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.