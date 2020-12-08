Boys high school basketball: C-FC notches first victory behind big second half

The defensive energy and intensity was noticeably different, as they forced an Augusta turnover on four straight offensive possessions to open up the second half. The Pirates were flying around with their 1-3-1 zone defense throughout the second half — specifically Ethan Hunger, who was a menace up top — holding the Beavers to just 18 second half points.

"When we have a group like this — we got some good length, we aren't huge, but we are long and quick enough to cover some ground with the 1-3-1 zone," Cyrus said. "When you have (Hunger) scrambling like that and the ball is on the floor and we are all diving all over the place good things happen."

Overall, Augusta shot just 37% from the field (17-45) and finished with an eye-popping 33 turnovers.

"I really like our defense," Hunger said. "Our 1-3-1, I think we can do real good with that if we keep the intensity up like we did in the second half for a full game. I think we will be hard to beat then."

Offensively, the Pirates were able to work the offense to get efficient shots they just had a hard time making them. They missed their fair share of bunnies, but Cyrus was happy to see that the offense was working. He knows the shooting will come with more time in the gym.