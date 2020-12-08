Boys high school basketball: C-FC notches first victory behind big second half

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — Entering halftime with just a one-point lead, Jesse Cyrus was not happy with his Cochrane-Fountain City boys basketball team.
The Pirates had a hard time matching the physicality of Augusta, as the Beavers were able to force 13 first half turnovers by getting C-FC out of their comfort zone.
"They are a physical team," Cyrus said. "We knew they were going to be physical. We needed to physical but under control. They got us into the mode of playing out of control in the first half."
That simple reminder was the little boost the Pirates needed, as they started the second half with a 13-2 run and never looked back to pick up their first win of the young season with a 62-46 victory over Augusta Tuesday night at C-FC High School.
The game truly was a tale of two halves.
After a decent start that saw them take a 27-21 lead, it appeared the Pirates (1-1) laid off a bit and the result was a 7-0 run that saw Augusta (0-2) briefly take the lead right before the first half. That effort wasn't going to cut it in the final 18 minutes.
"We had a bit of a slow start but we knew we could match their intensity," junior Austin Becker said. "That's what we tried to do and we were able to do that."
The Pirates came out of the second half like a different team.
The defensive energy and intensity was noticeably different, as they forced an Augusta turnover on four straight offensive possessions to open up the second half. The Pirates were flying around with their 1-3-1 zone defense throughout the second half — specifically Ethan Hunger, who was a menace up top — holding the Beavers to just 18 second half points.
"When we have a group like this — we got some good length, we aren't huge, but we are long and quick enough to cover some ground with the 1-3-1 zone," Cyrus said. "When you have (Hunger) scrambling like that and the ball is on the floor and we are all diving all over the place good things happen."
Overall, Augusta shot just 37% from the field (17-45) and finished with an eye-popping 33 turnovers.
"I really like our defense," Hunger said. "Our 1-3-1, I think we can do real good with that if we keep the intensity up like we did in the second half for a full game. I think we will be hard to beat then."
Offensively, the Pirates were able to work the offense to get efficient shots they just had a hard time making them. They missed their fair share of bunnies, but Cyrus was happy to see that the offense was working. He knows the shooting will come with more time in the gym.
"It's great that we are seeing those looks," Cyrus said. "We just have to finish and a lot of that is that it's only game No. 2. We just have to keep getting better and get into that game mode. With this crazy season you aren't sure what's going to happen. It takes time and we just have to get comfortable."
Junior Matthew Bjorge scored 13 of his game-high 15 points in the second half and was one of four Pirates to finish in double figures. Hunger and Becker each finished with 12 while junior Tristan Ostrem added 11 for the Pirates, who return to action Friday when they travel to take on Eleva-Strum.
"It's a great feeling knowing we shut them down pretty good," Becker said. "We know we can do better even. We are ready for our next game already."
