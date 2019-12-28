LA CROSSE — Ryan Henningson pushed as hard as he could Saturday night, but the effort didn't produce the Bi-State Classic championship he wanted.
The Winona Senior High School wrestler, did, however, turn in the best performance of his Bi-State career with a second-place finish at 126 pounds after a 5-3 championship loss to Stratford's Gavin Drexler (23-0) at the La Crosse Center.
Henningson (19-1) was third a year ago and advanced to the championship bout with an 18-3 technical fall over Lodi's Chandler Curtis (17-6) in Saturday morning's semifinals.
Drexler, a sophomore who has now won two Bi-State titles, took Henningson down twice in the first period to set the tone and used his quickness to keep Henningson at bay the rest of the match.
Henningson, a senior and North Dakota State commit, escaped once in the first period and again in the second, but he couldn't get anything going against Drexler. He was also awarded a stalling point in the closing seconds.
Henningson's performance led the Winhawks to a 10th-place finish in the 26-team Division 1 standings. They scored 117 points in a competition that was won by Stillwater (Minn.) and its score of 366½. Holmen, the host of the 70-team tournament, was second (251½).
Winona/Cotter also had a fifth-place performance by Tyler Nachitgal (14-2) at 220 pounds.
Nachtigal posted a 5-2 record and beat Baraboo's Tyson Fry 5-4 in the fifth-place match. Both of his losses came by pin.
Henningson opened with two pins and won his next match by an injury default. He beat West Salem/Bangor's Evan Wolfe 13-2 to advance to the semifinal round.
Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson's top finisher was Tyler Kreidemacher (16-7), who was 11th at 113 pounds.
Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T was third in Division 2 with 194½ points and led by senior Bryce Burns (19-1), who was second at 195.
Tanner Andersen (15-6, 120), Sam Johnson (18-3, 138) and Jacob Summers (17-5, 182) all finished seventh for the Titans.