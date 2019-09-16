A state champion in the discus who later competed at the University of Kansas. A three-time state champion swimmer. A football and basketball captain who became a Hall of Fame coach. And an all-state gymnast who earned 15 letters across three sports.
That is who will be entering the Winona Senior High School Hall of Fame at a ceremony scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at the high school’s Learning Commons. A light lunch will be served beginning at 1 p.m.
The Class of 2019 includes Becki Burt (1996), Jim Hauser (1957), Bob Lieberman (1960) and Kristin Crouse Skime (2000).
The Hall of Fame induction ceremony is part of Homecoming Week at Winona Area Public Schools. Other public events include the parade, which begins at 5:30 p.m. at the high school and marches to Paul Giel Field along Baker and Fifth streets. The football game kicks off at 7 p.m., as the Winhawks battle Kasson-Mantorville.
Becki Burt (1996)
Burt didn’t know what a “thrower” was when coach Joe Lepley asked her in middle school to join the track and field team. But she quickly found out she was pretty good at it, and ended up qualifying for the MSHSL state meet four times in the discus and three times in the shot put.
In the discus, Burt placed fourth as a sophomore, runner-up as a junior and won a state title as a senior. In the shot put, she was third as a sophomore and was the runner-up as a junior and senior.
Along the way, she re-wrote the Winona High record books, and said she felt a sense of accomplishment every time coach Hayley Martin put a new plate on the girls track and field record board.
She was a two-time MVP in the True Team Section Meet, recorded the third-longest shot put in state history (42 feet, 6 inches) and was recognized as a KTTC Athlete of the Week.
Burt lives in Plainview., Minn., with her partner, Philip, and two sons, Elliot (19) and Easton (6).
Jim Hauser (1957)
Hauser was a latecomer to swimming, trying out for the team as a sophomore. He hoped to swim the 50-yard freestyle but his coached put him in the 100. Hauser said: “Coach, I don’t think I can swim that far nonstop.” He ended up winning the race, and was hooked.
As a junior, he qualified for state, winning the 100 freestyle and placing second in the 50. Overall, Winona placed second as a team.
As a senior, he won both the 50 and 100 freestyle events at state, setting the state record in the 100. He was undefeated in duals in both the 50 and 100 throughout the season.
He also played football throughout high school, starting at center and linebacker as a senior. He was a member of Winona’s first water skiing club. After spending three years in the Army,
You have free articles remaining.
Hauser enrolled at Winona State and placed in the finals of the 50 and 100 at the NAIA national tournament both years before transferring to Evansville. There, he was a conference champion in the 50 freestyle and qualified for the Division II national meet.
Hauser spent 50 years in the family business at Hauser Art Glass (now Willet Hauser Architectural Glass), and now is retired in Leesburg, Virginia, with his wife Hayden. They enjoy spending time with their grandsons.
Bob Lieberman (1960)
Lieberman was born and raised in Winona, and although his teaching and coaching career took him elsewhere, he has remained a Winhawk fan for life.
He graduated from WSHS in 1960 where he served as a football and basketball captain and was all-conference in both sports as a senior. After a year at Macalester, he transferred to Winona State, where he lettered in both football and basketball.
In 1968, Lieberman took a teaching at Manawa High School in Wisconsin, where he served as head football coach for 31 years, head track coach for 23 years and head basketball coach for four years.
He coached his football teams to 16 Central Wisconsin Conference championships, three of which were undefeated regular seasons. His 1984 team went unscored on in 10 regular season games. His teams played in two state semifinal games and for the 1985 state title. His overall coaching record was 213-76-5.
In track and field, he coached three individual state champions, including a state meet record holder, and nine state runners-up along with a state champion relay team.
He was inducted into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Hall of Fame in 2000 and the Manawa High School Hall of Fame in 2015 in its second year of existence.
His wife of 42 years, Diane, passed away in 2005. He has four children — Todd, Wendy Jo, Molly and Brett — and a special friend, Mary Lou Walther, a former Winona High classmate.
Kristin Crouse Skime (2000)
Crouse began taking gymnastics at the Winona YWCA at the age of three and began competing in the second grade, but her passion for the sport grew under the tutelage of Rob Murray and Becki Rolbiecki on the WSHS team. She credits the sport of gymnastics as serving to provide a solid foundation of strength, quickness, agility and balance which helped her compete in both diving and track and field for the Winhawks.
Crouse earned 15 letters — five in each sport. As a gymnast, she won the Big 9 All-Around title, earned a state berth in floor exercise, and was selected all-conference, all-state and all-state select teams on each apparatus all five years. At Winona State, Crouse was a two-year team captain, USGA Division II national qualifier and Academic All-American.
Crouse went on to coach at KidSport and was a volunteer assistant at WSHS. For the past 20 years, she has served as a gymnastics official.
She lives in Rochester with her husband, Joe Skime, and their four children — Carson (14), Dane (12), Annika (9) and Delaney (6). She works in a chemical lab at Mayo Clinic and in 2018 received her Doctorate in Pharmacy at Creighton University.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.