'Be like the fox' | Winona Senior High cross country has shown resilience, adaptability during difficult season

The results have been victories in three of the four Winona meets this season. But the silver lining for Peterson is seeing the development of sophomores Myles Rasmussen, Jared Loos and Isaac Allred. The four all finished in the top five against Red Wing on Tuesday. There’s also the fact that this year’s team shares a bond he hasn’t experienced before.

“They have really worked together to push themselves to get up into the faster times,” Peterson said. “I feel like this year compared to other years, we are a lot closer as a group. We had some team aspect, but a lot of it was individual, running separate and stuff. But now we’ve come closer as a team. It really has made things a lot better.”

The Winhawks aren’t exactly sure what lies ahead. They know they have the conference meet on Friday but are unsure on how and when the section meet will take place. Originally, it was scheduled to take place on October 15, but with the MSHSL saying no state tournaments for fall sports, it might be moved back because the season is scheduled to go through Oct. 24. Whatever happens, Reisetter knows his foxes will continue to get through it together.

“It’s just good to be together,” Reisetter said. “So we kind of use each other’s energy. It’s said oftentimes about cross country, nobody really knows what you’re going through, except that person who’s running right beside you. And the same is true with this situation this year is at least they have each other. They’ve all experienced the same thing. And they can often work hard to get through those things together.”

