'Be like the fox' | Winona Senior High cross country has shown resilience, adaptability during difficult season

Before each season starts, the upperclassmen of the Winona Senior High cross country team each share a mini lesson for the rest of the team.
This year, senior Colleen Halleck shared an animal oracle card with her teammates, telling them to “be like the fox,” an animal that represents adaptability. The card read: “We have to be flexible right now and adapt to circumstances rather than trying to make the circumstances adapt to you. There are unlimited possibilities as to what will happen next. … Adjust your attitude and actions to agree with them and prepare for your next move by being open and willing to go with it.”
The Winhawks have become foxes, navigating through the unknowns of what tomorrow brings with tremendous resiliency this season.
“Just the sheer number of times and things that they’ve had to alter or sacrifice or go without, and you keep throwing more and more things at them. And they still keep coming back,” coach Jed Reisetter said. “I just told them on Monday how proud I am of how we keep asking more and more of these kids, in terms of what they’re giving up and things that aren’t the same as they used to be.”
Sure, it’s been tough.
No more big invitationals, as meets are restricted to two or three teams. There will be no state meet, and the conference meet will be split into multiple races. These are all something other schools also have to deal with, but what other teams didn’t have to handle was a 17-day shutdown just a couple of weeks into the season.
For 17 days, the Winhawks couldn’t practice, couldn’t race in meets, as Winona Senior High was in distance learning because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the county at the time. Meanwhile, the rest of the Big 9 Conference — as well as Cotter right down the road— carried on.
“That was tough,” Reisetter said. “Part of that toughness was in the spring, everyone in the country was shut down. Then in the fall, we had that stretch where we were looking around and everyone else in the rest of the conference is running meets, practicing and we’re over here just waiting.”
“That was really rough,” senior Cody Peterson added. “We had our first two meets, had our momentum going and were ready and then they took three weeks from us. We were still able to do some little stuff together, that’s all good and everything, but not being able to get that racing mentality that we would have is tough. So when we started back up, it’s like we just started over our season.”
It’s been tough for Peterson, who was ready to supplant his own legacy as a senior after a few seasons of running behind some terrific runners in Colten Brand and Carter Briggs. He placed 25th at the MSHSL Class AA state meet last season and entered the season ranked top 10 in the state, but Peterson has shown his fox-like adaptation skills, focusing more on the mental side of running in hopes of becoming a more well-rounded runner.
The results have been victories in three of the four Winona meets this season. But the silver lining for Peterson is seeing the development of sophomores Myles Rasmussen, Jared Loos and Isaac Allred. The four all finished in the top five against Red Wing on Tuesday. There’s also the fact that this year’s team shares a bond he hasn’t experienced before.
“They have really worked together to push themselves to get up into the faster times,” Peterson said. “I feel like this year compared to other years, we are a lot closer as a group. We had some team aspect, but a lot of it was individual, running separate and stuff. But now we’ve come closer as a team. It really has made things a lot better.”
The Winhawks aren’t exactly sure what lies ahead. They know they have the conference meet on Friday but are unsure on how and when the section meet will take place. Originally, it was scheduled to take place on October 15, but with the MSHSL saying no state tournaments for fall sports, it might be moved back because the season is scheduled to go through Oct. 24. Whatever happens, Reisetter knows his foxes will continue to get through it together.
“It’s just good to be together,” Reisetter said. “So we kind of use each other’s energy. It’s said oftentimes about cross country, nobody really knows what you’re going through, except that person who’s running right beside you. And the same is true with this situation this year is at least they have each other. They’ve all experienced the same thing. And they can often work hard to get through those things together.”
