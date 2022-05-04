Basketball: Former Winhawk Eden Nibbelink embarking on pro career in Europe

In her accolade-filled career as a Winhawk, it was clear that Eden Nibbelink was destined for big things on the basketball court.

This summer, she will be moving up another level after the completion of her college days, traveling to Germany to play professional basketball with the team ASC Mainz in the second league of the German Bundesliga.

As someone who has never left the country before, it is an exciting leap for the former WSHS star.

“There’s only two Americans allowed on each team, so it’ll just be me and one other American and then other than that, you’re meeting players from all over,” Nibbelink said. “Being able to play with other people, too, from different backgrounds, will be really interesting and I think really fun.”

This is not the first time she has had to relocate to unfamiliar circumstances, though.

After leading Winona to a pair of state runner-up finishes and being named the Winona Daily News co-player of the year, as well as setting a WSHS record for 3-pointers made, Nibbelink earned herself a Division I college scholarship to play at Fairfield University in Fairfield, Connecticut, starting in the fall of 2017.

Heading into her new home, she did not know any of her future teammates or classmates, and while some people would shy away from such an experience, it was something she enjoyed.

“I loved the experience. Of course I love being home with my family, but I would rather be out doing something, meeting new people,” Nibbelink said.

She spent the next four years in the Stags program, and while she continued to grow as a player in the rigid Fairfield system, she felt that she still had more room to develop her skills.

With a fifth year of eligibility granted to college players that played through the pandemic, she decided it would be best to transfer and see how her skills faired elsewhere.

Nibbelink thrived after transferring to Central Connecticut State University, another Division I program in New Britain, Connecticut, which ran a more free-flowing offensive and defensive scheme that showcased her versatility as a 6-foot-2 guard.

Early in the season, Nibbelink picked up the first double-double of her collegiate career and she kept rolling from there, finishing the year with her best performance as she scored 15 points on 6-for-9 shooting and 4-for-5 from 3, also grabbing a career-best 11 rebounds for another double-double.

After that game, she realized there was still more for her to tap into before her playing days were done.

“I think it was probably my best game of the season and I don’t think I reached my full potential and I’m not ready to give up the sport that brought me so far,” Nibbelink said.

She got in contact with DC Sports Agency, which in turn started to hear from teams across Europe that were interested in Nibbelink’s talents.

After sifting through the offers, it seemed like Mainz would be the best fit, both on the court and off it.

“Mainz is in pretty much the center of Germany. From there, I could go and visit wherever I wanted whenever I have free time from basketball. Italy, France, wherever. It’s all just sort of a train ride away,” Nibbelink said.

However, her main focus will be playing ball professionally, joining a squad that finished 9-15 last year, placing ninth out of 13 teams in the 2 Bundesliga South standings.

In that respect, Nibbelink is confident that she will fit in quickly thanks to her wide experience in multiple different schemes at the college level.

“Whether he’s really scripted or really free-flowing, I think I’ll be able to do whatever and be able to adapt,” Nibbelink said.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.