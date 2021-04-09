April 8 High school sports roundup: Steffes tosses no-hitter in Winhawks blowout

FARIBAULT, Minn. — The Winona Senior High softball team and pitcher Makayla Steffes showed little signs they were playing their first game in close to two years on Thursday.

The sophomore allowed zero hits in four shutout innings, as well as a 4-for-4 effort at the plate, to help the Winhawks take their season opener with an 18-0 (4) win over Faribault on the road.

Steffes struck out 10 and finished with a double, an RBI and three runs scored to pace the Winhawks' offense.

Grace Fricke was 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI, while Olivia Poulin also finished a perfect 2-for-2 with a triple and three runs scored.

BASEBALL

Nonconference

Stewartville 6, Lewiston-Altura 0

LEWISTON — Five Cardinals' errors led to four unearned Stewartville runs, as L-A dropped their season opener.

Tanner Mote had a double for a Cardinals offense that finished with four hits.

