April 30 High school sports roundup: Beckman leads Cotter baseball to win

Three Rivers

Cotter 5, Dover-Eyota 0

Madison Hazelton and Lexi Hadaway combined for the two-hit shutout, as the Ramblers bounced back after suffering their first loss of the season to Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Thursday.

Hazelton picked up the win allowing just two hits with five strikeouts in four shutout innings. Hadaway earned the save with a perfect three innings in relief, striking out three in the process.

The Ramblers (5-1, 5-1) tallied all the runs they needed in the first two innings, scoring two in the first and three in the second. Hadaway also went 2-for-3 with two RBI. Hailey Biesanz and Alison French each scored two runs and went 2-for-3, with French recording an RBI as well.

Dairyland

Blair-Taylor 13, Cochrane-Fountain City 0

BLAIR — Emma Baures and Jordyn Halverson collected the two hits for the Pirates (1-1, 1-1).

Coulee

Westby 12, GET 2