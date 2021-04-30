April 30 High school sports roundup: Beckman leads Cotter baseball to win

DOVER — The Cotter baseball team snapped a four-game slide, thanks to starter Cale Beckman, who allowed just one run in a complete game effort to help lift the Ramblers to a 6-1 victory over Dover-Eyota on Friday.
Beckman struck out 10 Eagles, who had scored nine or more runs in three of their past four games. Beckman also helped himself out by collecting two hits at the plate.
Brett Biesanz, Nathan Stanislawski and Matt Schliech also collected two hits for the Ramblers, who improve to 3-5 overall and 2-5 in Three Rivers Conference play.
Dairyland
Blair-Taylor 11, C-FC 3
BLAIR — Tyler Thompson pitched a complete game for the Wildcats to hand the Pirates (1-1) their first loss of the season.
Nonconference
Tomah 12, GET 2 (5)
TOMAH — Evan Long did a little bit of everything for the Timberwolves, finishing with 10 strikeouts and going 4-for-4 with a double at the plate.
The Red Hawks (1-1) were held to two hits a day after scoring 19 runs in their season opening victory over Luther on Thursday.
SOFTBALL
Three Rivers
Cotter 5, Dover-Eyota 0
Madison Hazelton and Lexi Hadaway combined for the two-hit shutout, as the Ramblers bounced back after suffering their first loss of the season to Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Thursday.
Hazelton picked up the win allowing just two hits with five strikeouts in four shutout innings. Hadaway earned the save with a perfect three innings in relief, striking out three in the process.
The Ramblers (5-1, 5-1) tallied all the runs they needed in the first two innings, scoring two in the first and three in the second. Hadaway also went 2-for-3 with two RBI. Hailey Biesanz and Alison French each scored two runs and went 2-for-3, with French recording an RBI as well.
Dairyland
Blair-Taylor 13, Cochrane-Fountain City 0
BLAIR — Emma Baures and Jordyn Halverson collected the two hits for the Pirates (1-1, 1-1).
Coulee
Westby 12, GET 2
WESTBY — The Norse (3-0, 2-0) took control with a five-run first, before essentially finishing it with a seven-run fourth to knock off the Red Hawks (0-2).
BOYS GOLF
Three Rivers
LARP 175, Caledonia 213
RUSHFORD — Andrew Hoiness earned medalist honors for Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson with an impressive 38, five strokes better than Caledonia’s Dominick Konkel.
Carson Thompson finished third with a 45, while Anders Shursonand and Isaiah Rasmussen each shot a 46.
GIRLS GOLF
Caledonia 190, LARP 219
RUSHFORD — Halle Mcelmury led Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson with a 49.
Jenna Wiebke earned medalist honors with a 43.