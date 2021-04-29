 Skip to main content
April 29 High school sports roundup: Winona softball rout Austin
alert top story

AUSTIN — The Winona Senior High softball team smashed 14 hits en route to 17 runs as they needed just four innings to get past Austin 17-2 Thursday in Austin.

Makayla Steffes earned the win in the circle and also was a force at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI. In all, three Winhawks homered on the day with Grace Fricke and Paige Grafton each adding a round-tripper to go along with five RBI.

Macy McNally went 2-for-4 with two doubles, while Kayla Robinson doubled in addition to scoring two runs for Winona (7-2, 6-1).

Nonconference

Lewiston-Altura 10, Kenyon-Wanamingo 0 (5)

LEWISTON — The Cardinals (3-5) picked up their third win in their past four games in dominating fashion.

Olivia Funk allowed just one hit, while striking out six in five innings to pick up the win in the circle. She was 2-for-3 at the plate as well.

Staytlen Seefeldt went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Jordan Wing was 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI, Tiegan Prigge also collected two hits and an RBI, while Mia McGuire went 2-for-3 with two RBI.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 11, Cotter 7

ZUMBROTA — Avery Steffen led a 15-hit Zumbrota-Mazeppa attack by going 4-for-5 with a double and a home run to lead the Cougars (3-0).

Abree Dieterman and Hailey Biesanz each had three hits and two doubles for the Ramblers (4-1), who led 4-3 after a four-run first. But the Cougars responded with six runs in the top of the third to put the game out of reach.

Alison French also homered for Cotter.

Nonconference

Wabasha-Kellogg 10, Houston 0 (5)

WABASHA, Minn. — Beverlee Han had the Hurricanes’ lone hit, while Lilly Carr was charged with the loss.

BASEBALL

Coulee

G-E-T 19, Onalaska Luther 12

ONALASKA — The Knights tied the game at 9 in the bottom of the seventh, but the Red Hawks plated 10 in the top of the eighth to take home their season opener.

BOYS TENNIS

Big 9

Red Wing 4, Winona 3

Owen Ping dropped just one game on his way to a 6-0, 6-1 victory at No. 2 singles for the Winhawks lone at singles.

Brandon Butenhoff and Tyler Kronebusch won in a three-set thriller 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (2) at No. 1 doubles, while Skylar Vandermate and Owen Brietzski won 7-5, 6-1 at No. 3 doubles.

