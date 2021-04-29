April 29 High school sports roundup: Winona softball rout Austin

AUSTIN — The Winona Senior High softball team smashed 14 hits en route to 17 runs as they needed just four innings to get past Austin 17-2 Thursday in Austin.

Makayla Steffes earned the win in the circle and also was a force at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI. In all, three Winhawks homered on the day with Grace Fricke and Paige Grafton each adding a round-tripper to go along with five RBI.

Macy McNally went 2-for-4 with two doubles, while Kayla Robinson doubled in addition to scoring two runs for Winona (7-2, 6-1).

Nonconference

Lewiston-Altura 10, Kenyon-Wanamingo 0 (5)

LEWISTON — The Cardinals (3-5) picked up their third win in their past four games in dominating fashion.

Olivia Funk allowed just one hit, while striking out six in five innings to pick up the win in the circle. She was 2-for-3 at the plate as well.

Staytlen Seefeldt went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Jordan Wing was 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI, Tiegan Prigge also collected two hits and an RBI, while Mia McGuire went 2-for-3 with two RBI.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 11, Cotter 7