April 27 High school sports roundup: Cotter softball improves to 10-0

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Big 9 Quadrangular

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

ROCHESTER — Marquetta Berlin-Burns and Chloe Hughes each won a pair of events in dominating fashion for the second straight meet, while Mandy Duellman had an impressive display in the discus and shot put, as the Winhawks competed against Rochester Mayo, Rochester Century and Albert Lea.

Team scores were not available due to technical difficulties.

Berlin-Burns once again swept the 100- and 200-meter dashes, thanks to a time of 12.98 in the 100 and a 26.46 in the 200. Hughes won the 100 (15.45) by nearly a second, before winning the 300 hurdles by seven hundredths of a second (46.82). Duellman won the shot put with a personal best throw of 33-09.50 and the discus with a PR 98-10.

Kiley Pollock placed second in the mile (5:47).

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Big 9 Quadrangular

ALBERT LEA — Winona finished third with 32 points behind Rochester Mayo (102.50), Rochester Century (62) and ahead of Albert Lea (11.5).