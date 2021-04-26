April 26 High school sports roundup: Hurricanes cruise past Trojans

RUSHFORD — The Houston High School softball team smashed 12 hits en route to a 17-1 four-inning nonconference victory.

Five Hurricanes (1-2) finished with two or more hits with Olivia Beckman, Becca Rostad, Nicole Beckman, Richelle Botcher and Lilly Carr all recording a multi-hit game. Rostad, Nicole Beckman and Carr also each recorded more than two RBI.

Ellie Ekern went 2-for-2 with an RBI for the Trojans (1-7).

BOYS GOLF

La Crescent-Hokah 160, LARP 178

RUSHFORD — Owen Davidson earned medalist honors with a 35, while teammate Ryan Nutter tallied a 39 to lead the Lancers.

Andrew Hoiness finished third with a 40, while Carson Thompson shot a 42 to take fourth for the Trojans.

GIRLS GOLF

LARP 205, La Crescent-Hokah INC.

RUSHFORD — Alexa Agan earned medalist honors with a 42 for the Trojans.

