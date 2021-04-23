April 22 High school sports roundup: Winona softball cruises past Century

The Winona Senior HIgh softball team had another good offensive performance on Thursday, connecting for nine hits on their way to a 13-0 six-inning victory over Rochester Century to pick up their third win in their past four games.
After scoring nine runs in a six-run victory over Rochester John Marshall on Tuesday, the Winhawks (5-2, 5-1) scored three runs in the second inning, two in the third and four in the fourth.
Mackenzi Simmons smacked her first varsity home run in a 2-for-4, two RBI performance. Senior Paige Grafton also homered and had four RBI, while Makayla Steffes just missed a home run of her own when her fly ball hit off the top of the fence.
Steffes went 2-for-2 with a triple and two RBI, while tossing a five-hit shutout with six strikeouts in the circle. She has given up just two earned runs, while striking out 39 in 28 innings so far this season.
Olivia Poulin had two hits, Alma Johnson and Grace Fricke each finished with two RBI to help lead the balanced Winona attack.
Three Rivers
PEM 5, Lewiston-Altura 0
LEWISTON — Olivia Funk struck out six in a complete game effort in the circle for the Cardinals (0-4). Olivia Berkheim had the only hit for Lewiston-Altura, which did draw four walks.
The Cardinals are back in action on Saturday when they are scheduled to play three games as part of the Rochester Lourdes Round Robin.
Dover-Eyota 12, Rushford-Peterson 1
RUSHFORD — Emarie Jacobson went 2-for-3, while Hailey Jenkins doubled and scored a run to lead the Trojans (1-6).
BASEBALL
Big 9
Rochester Century 4, Winona 3
The Winhawks scored two in the seventh, but an insurance run by the Panthers in the top half of the inning proved to be the difference.
Casen Fritz went 2-for-3, while Cody Hundorf had a double and an RBI to lead the Winhawks (1-4, 1-4). Marcus Winter was effective on the mound but picked up the loss, allowing three runs on four hits, while striking out seven in four innings.
Three Rivers
St. Charles 4, Cotter 3
Braeden Ihrke hit a solo home run in the sixth, before delivering a two out, two-RBI walk-off single to cap off the Saints’ (3-2) comeback.
The Ramblers (2-4, 1-4) led 3-0 heading into the sixth. Matthew Schleich went 1-for-3 with a double, while Cale Beckman struck out eight in 6 ⅔ innings.