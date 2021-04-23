April 22 High school sports roundup: Winona softball cruises past Century

The Winona Senior HIgh softball team had another good offensive performance on Thursday, connecting for nine hits on their way to a 13-0 six-inning victory over Rochester Century to pick up their third win in their past four games.

After scoring nine runs in a six-run victory over Rochester John Marshall on Tuesday, the Winhawks (5-2, 5-1) scored three runs in the second inning, two in the third and four in the fourth.

Mackenzi Simmons smacked her first varsity home run in a 2-for-4, two RBI performance. Senior Paige Grafton also homered and had four RBI, while Makayla Steffes just missed a home run of her own when her fly ball hit off the top of the fence.

Steffes went 2-for-2 with a triple and two RBI, while tossing a five-hit shutout with six strikeouts in the circle. She has given up just two earned runs, while striking out 39 in 28 innings so far this season.

Olivia Poulin had two hits, Alma Johnson and Grace Fricke each finished with two RBI to help lead the balanced Winona attack.

Three Rivers

PEM 5, Lewiston-Altura 0