April 20 High school sports roundup: Winona's Berlin-Burns, Hughes win pair of events in opener

Junior Grace Fricke went 3-for-4 with a double and a homer, while freshman Olivia Poulin and sophomore catcher Macy McNally each went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI.

Makayla Steffes earned the win in the circle, striking out 10, while allowing just five hits. She also doubled to help out her own cause.

Freshman Mackenzi Simmons also had her first varsity hit and RBI as well.

Three Rivers

Cotter 3, Wabasha-Kellogg 1 (9)

WABASHA — The Ramblers (2-0, 2-0) scored two in the ninth to walk away with their second consecutive victory to start the season.

Grace Miller had the game-winning RBI single in the ninth as part of a two-hit day, while an insurance run was added on an error.

Cotter out hit the Falcons 9-4 but left 10 on base, as Falcons starter Julia Schmoker did a good job of limiting the damage. She finished with 10 strikeouts on the day.

Hailey Biesanz, Abree Dieterman and Elanna Kohner each had two hits with Biesanz delivering an RBI double in the fifth.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}