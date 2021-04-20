April 20 High school sports roundup: Winona's Berlin-Burns, Hughes win pair of events in opener

For the first time in two years Paul Giel Field hosted an official track meet with other schools, as the Winona Senior High girls track and field team hosted a quadrangular Tuesday afternoon.
Winona finished second with 69 points behind Northfield (113) and ahead of Austin (60.5) and Faribault (28.5).
Marquetta Berlin-Burns looked in midseason form, as the talented sprinter easily won the 100- and 200-meter runs. The senior finished nearly a full second ahead of second place in the 100 with a time of 12.84 seconds, while finishing over two seconds ahead of her nearest competitor with a 27.02 in the 200.
Senior Chloe Hughes also won a pair of events in dominating fashion.
Hughes won the 100 hurdles at 15.75 — finishing over three seconds ahead of second — and won the 300 hurdles at 48.29, nearly seven seconds better than teammate Colleen Halleck, who came in second (55.17).
Mandy Duellman had a pair of second-place finishes in the discus (93-04) and the shot put (33-8) for the Winhawks.
Softball
Big 9
Winona 9, Rochester John Marshall 3
The Winhawks (4-2, 4-1) saw three launch home runs as they defeated the Rockets on Tuesday afternoon.
Junior Grace Fricke went 3-for-4 with a double and a homer, while freshman Olivia Poulin and sophomore catcher Macy McNally each went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI.
Makayla Steffes earned the win in the circle, striking out 10, while allowing just five hits. She also doubled to help out her own cause.
Freshman Mackenzi Simmons also had her first varsity hit and RBI as well.
Three Rivers
Cotter 3, Wabasha-Kellogg 1 (9)
WABASHA — The Ramblers (2-0, 2-0) scored two in the ninth to walk away with their second consecutive victory to start the season.
Grace Miller had the game-winning RBI single in the ninth as part of a two-hit day, while an insurance run was added on an error.
Cotter out hit the Falcons 9-4 but left 10 on base, as Falcons starter Julia Schmoker did a good job of limiting the damage. She finished with 10 strikeouts on the day.
Hailey Biesanz, Abree Dieterman and Elanna Kohner each had two hits with Biesanz delivering an RBI double in the fifth.
Freshman Madison Hazelton once again dazzled in the circle, allowing just one run on four hits, while striking out eight.
Ramblers have a big showdown against undefeated St. Charles (5-0) at home on Thursday.
Dover-Eyota 7, Lewiston-Altura 2
DOVER — Four errors doomed the Cardinals, as starter Olivia Funk allowed seven runs — with only one being earned — in six innings.
Funk struck out 11 for Lewiston-Altura (0-3), which out hit the Eagles 8-6.
Jordan Win went 2-for-3 with an RBI, Raeanna Kennedy went 2-for-4 and Anissa Neu went 1-for-2 with an RBI for the Cardinals.
BASEBALL
Rochester John Marshall 12, Winona 0 (5)
ROCHESTER — The Winhawks (1-3, 1-3) were no hit by Rockets’ starter Zack Carr.
Wabasha-Kellogg 6, Cotter 3
The Ramblers (2-3) will look to bounce back on Thursday when they travel to take on St. Charles.
Chatfield 14, Rushford-Peterson 3
RUSHFORD — The Gophers scored nine runs in the fourth to hand the Trojans (2-2) their second consecutive loss. R-P aims to bounce back on Thursday when they travel to take on Dover-Eyota.
TENNIS
Big 9
Owatonna 7, Winona 0
Skylar Vandermaten and Owen Brietzski fell 6-1, 6-4 at No. 3 doubles in the closest match for the Winhawks.
Rochester Lourdes 6, Cotter 1
ROCHESTER — Logan Granseth picked up the Ramblers victory, dropping just two games in a 6-2, 6-0 win at No. 4 singles.
Ryan Cichosz and Ema Stankova fell in three sets at No. 2 doubles 6-1, 5-7, 4-6.