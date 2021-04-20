April 19 High school sports roundup: Cotter, Lewiston-Altura baseball split doubleheader

A seven-run sixth propelled the Cotter baseball team to a win 9-5 in Game 1, before the Cardinals answered with a 10-8 win the nightcap to split Monday's doubleheader at Cotter Fields.

Trailing 3-2 heading into the bottom of the sixth, the Ramblers (2-2) responded with a six-spot. Charlie Reilly led the offense with a 2-for-3 two RBI day. Peyton Weifenbach also had two RBI.

Reilly also earned the win, allowing three runs — two earned — on nine hits in six innings. Tommy Lee went 3-for-5 with a double for the Cardinals (2-2).

No stats were reported for Game 2.

BOYS GOLF

LARP 182, Wabasha-Kellogg 202

RUSHFORD — Andrew Hoiness earned medalist honors with a 40, as LARP had five golfers shoot a 50: Carson Thompson (45), Anders Shurson (48), Jonah Sievers (49) and Grady Hengel (50).

Joe Stumpf shot a 44 to lead the Falcons.

GIRLS GOLF

LARP 227, Wabasha-Kellogg 271

RUSHFORD — Alexa Agin earned medalist honors for Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson with a 53.

Halle McElmury finished with a 55, while Hannah Ronnenberg shot a 58 for LARP.

