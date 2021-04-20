 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
April 19 High school sports roundup: Cotter, Lewiston-Altura baseball split doubleheader
0 comments

April 19 High school sports roundup: Cotter, Lewiston-Altura baseball split doubleheader

{{featured_button_text}}

A seven-run sixth propelled the Cotter baseball team to a win 9-5 in Game 1, before the Cardinals answered with a 10-8 win the nightcap to split Monday's doubleheader at Cotter Fields. 

Trailing 3-2 heading into the bottom of the sixth, the Ramblers (2-2) responded with a six-spot. Charlie Reilly led the offense with a 2-for-3 two RBI day. Peyton Weifenbach also had two RBI. 

Reilly also earned the win, allowing three runs — two earned — on nine hits in six innings. Tommy Lee went 3-for-5 with a double for the Cardinals (2-2). 

No stats were reported for Game 2. 

BOYS GOLF

LARP 182, Wabasha-Kellogg 202

RUSHFORD — Andrew Hoiness earned medalist honors with a 40, as LARP had five golfers shoot a 50: Carson Thompson (45), Anders Shurson (48), Jonah Sievers (49) and Grady Hengel (50). 

Joe Stumpf shot a 44 to lead the Falcons. 

GIRLS GOLF

LARP 227, Wabasha-Kellogg 271

RUSHFORD — Alexa Agin earned medalist honors for Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson with a 53. 

Halle McElmury finished with a 55, while Hannah Ronnenberg shot a 58 for LARP. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Blustery nor’easter to blanket Northeast

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Video slideshow--La Crescent's Rick Boyer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News