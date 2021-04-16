April 15 High school sports roundup: Rushford-Peterson baseball walks off Wabasha-Kellogg

Photos: Trojans defeat Falcons 8-7 in the bottom half of the 7th
Photos: RP Baseball vs WK
Photos: RP Baseball vs WK
Photos: RP Baseball vs WK
Photos: RP Baseball vs WK
Photos: RP Baseball vs WK
Photos: RP Baseball vs WK
Photos: RP Baseball vs WK
Photos: RP Baseball vs WK
Photos: RP Baseball vs WK
Photos: RP Baseball vs WK
Photos: RP Baseball vs WK
Photos: RP Baseball vs WK
Photos: RP Baseball vs WK
Photos: RP Baseball vs WK
Photos: RP Baseball vs WK
Photos: RP Baseball vs WK
Photos: RP Baseball vs WK
RUSHFORD — The Rushford-Peterson High School baseball team picked up their second straight victory to start the year in dramatic fashion, walking-off Wabasha-Kellogg to win 8-7 Thursday night at Rushford-Peterson High School.
After the Falcons took a 7-6 lead in the top of the seventh, the Trojans (2-0, 1-0) scored twice in the bottom half to take home the victory.
R-P saw eight of nine starters record a hit, as the Trojans’ offense smashed 11 hits to go along with drawing nine walks.
Hale Stensgard, Evan Loney and Thomas Ekern each recorded a pair of hits, while Riley Tesch, Justin Ruberg and Hadyn Kahoun reached base three times for R-P.
Lewiston-Altura 6, St. Charles 2
LEWISTON — The Cardinals bounced back from a season opening loss with a victory over the Saints. No stats were reported.
Big 9
Winona 4, Red Wing 0
RED WING — The Winhawks (2-0, 2-0) picked up their second consecutive Big 9 victory behind five shutout innings from starter Eli Denisen.
Denisen struck out nine Wingers en route to the victory.
Casen Fritz paced the Winhawks at the plate with a 2-for-3 and two RBI day.
Softball
Three Rivers
Cotter 13, PEM 3
PLAINVIEW — Madison Hazelton made her first varsity game a memorable one, leading the Ramblers in the circle and the plate to help Cotter pick up the impressive season-opening victory.
The freshman tossed a four-hitter with 10 strikeouts, while going 3-for-4 with two RBI at the plate. Lexi Hadaway went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and three RBI and Ali French was 3-for-4 with a triple. Hailey Biesanz and Ellie Macal each had two hits as well for Cotter.
Wabasha-Kellogg 10, Rushford-Peterson 1
WABASHA — Julia Schmoker struck out 14 in the circle for the Falcons.
Aviana Anderson (3-for-4, RBI) and Isabelle Olson (2-for-4) accounted for all of the Trojans’ five hits.
Saint Charles 12, Lewiston-Altura 2 (5)
ST. CHARLES — The Saints (3-0) smashed 12 hits, while Brenna Koeppel allowed just one hit with 11 strikeouts in just four innings in the circle en route to the victory.
Olivia Funk went 2-for-3 for the Cardinals (0-1).
Girls Golf
St. Charles 216, Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson 241
ST. CHARLES — Lily Sullivan shot a 47 to lead the Saints, finishing four strokes better than LARP’s Alexa Agin (51) to take first at St. Charles Golf Club (par 35).
Emma Cage (54), Payton Schiebel (57) and Katie Hoffman (48) all shot under 50 for the Saints. Haley Krull shot a 58 for LARP.
Boys Golf
Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson 197, St. Charles 220
ST. CHARLES — Andrew Hoiness led LARP with a 46, which was good for a second place finish Thursday afternoon at St. Charles Golf Club.
Kooper Vaughn earned medalist honors with a 10-over par 45 after recording a five on the final hole, while Hoiness carded a six.
Grady Hengel shot a 49, while Anders Shurson and Carson Thompson each tallied a 51.
Boys Tennis
Rochester John Marshall 4, Winona 3
ROCHESTER — The Winhawks swept the doubles matches against the Rockets on Thursday.
Brandon Butenhoff and Tyler Kronebusch overcame a 6-1 defeat in the first to win the next two 6-3, 6-2 to take home the victory at No. 1 doubles. Justin Brickner and Brady Fort (No. 2 doubles) won 6-0, 6-4, while Skylar Vandermaten and Owen Brietzkie won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 doubles.