April 15 High school sports roundup: Rushford-Peterson baseball walks off Wabasha-Kellogg

RUSHFORD — The Rushford-Peterson High School baseball team picked up their second straight victory to start the year in dramatic fashion, walking-off Wabasha-Kellogg to win 8-7 Thursday night at Rushford-Peterson High School.

After the Falcons took a 7-6 lead in the top of the seventh, the Trojans (2-0, 1-0) scored twice in the bottom half to take home the victory.

R-P saw eight of nine starters record a hit, as the Trojans’ offense smashed 11 hits to go along with drawing nine walks.

Hale Stensgard, Evan Loney and Thomas Ekern each recorded a pair of hits, while Riley Tesch, Justin Ruberg and Hadyn Kahoun reached base three times for R-P.

Lewiston-Altura 6, St. Charles 2

LEWISTON — The Cardinals bounced back from a season opening loss with a victory over the Saints. No stats were reported.

Big 9

Winona 4, Red Wing 0

RED WING — The Winhawks (2-0, 2-0) picked up their second consecutive Big 9 victory behind five shutout innings from starter Eli Denisen.

Denisen struck out nine Wingers en route to the victory.