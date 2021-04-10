 Skip to main content
April 10 High school sports roundup: Winona softball tosses second straight no-hitter
April 10 High school sports roundup: Winona softball tosses second straight no-hitter

The Winona Senior High softball team won their home opener over Austin 16-1 in four innings on Saturday, throwing their second straight no-hitter in the process. 

Two days after Makayla Steffes threw a no-hitter in the Winhawks' 18-0 win over Faribault, it was Ava Hamsund's turn to keep the opponent hitless, striking out eight in four innings. Hamsund was also 2-for-3 with an RBI at the plate. 

Macy McNally was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Grace Fricke homered, as did Olivia Poulin, Paige Grafton was 2-for-2 with two RBI, Hannah Lee was also 2-for-2 with double and two RBI, while Steffes was 2-for-3 with a double.

BASEBALL

Big 9

Winona 14, Austin 1

AUSTIN — Despite the nearly two-year long layoff between games, the Winhawks offense showed little signs of rust, collecting nine hits and drawing nine walks to get past the Packers in their season opener. 

Cody Hundorf collected a double, two RBI at the plate, while earning the win with three shutout innings on the mound. 

Quinn Larsen had a double and two RBI as well, while Casen Fritz and Charlie Olson each finished with two RBI. 

