American Legion baseball: La Crescent wins sub-state championship

ST. CHARLES, Minn. — The La Crescent American Legion baseball team used a big sixth inning to break away from Chatfield and pick up a significant victory on Sunday.

That big inning completed a clean sweep of wins at the Southeast Sub-State Tournament and gave Post 595 a spot in the Division II state tournament in Sacred Heart, Minn., next weekend.

La Crescent beat Chatfield 8-3 behind a four-run sixth inning and big game from the duo of Isaac Petersen and Braden Abnet in Sunday’s championship game in St. Charles.

Petersen struck out seven over 6⅓ innings and went 2 for 4 with two runs scored for La Crescent (21-7), which trailed 1-0 after the top of the first and 3-2 after the top of the second before finding a way to win.

Mason Bills recorded the final two outs in relief of Petersen and hit a solo home run for La Crescent, which had nine hits and didn’t commit an error in beating Chatfield for the second day in a row. La Crescent outscored its sub-state opponents by a 27-7 margin.

Abnet, who played right field, singled, doubled and drove in three runs for La Crescent, which had seven players with at least one hit.

La Crescent begins the double-elimination state tournament with a first-round game against Sacred Heart at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The tournament is scheduled to conclude on Sunday, Aug. 1.

