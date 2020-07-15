All options still on the table for fall sports as MSHSL awaits state's decision on schooling

At this point, there are far more questions than answers.

"Let's think about how we can be flexible with each sport and activity to find a way to allow them to be played or to allow participants to engage in those activities. ... We may have to think about that differently, not just with our tournaments, but also our seasons," associate director Bob Madison said. "Instead of looking at individual sports or activities, they want to talk about flipping seasons. I think our focus has been, 'When would it be best to play a sport?' Or, 'When can an activity be participated in when it's safe?' Health and safety is at the forefront."

If Walz announces that school will be conducted via distance learning this fall, that won't necessarily be a death sentence for high school sports. It will depend on the exact order. In the spring, when Walz closed in-person schooling, his orders limited schools to be used for childcare for families of essential workers and to provide food services for students in need.