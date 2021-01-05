After a lengthy delay, area teams excited to get winter sports started

Sure the practices looked different with social distancing and the wearing of masks enforced. Bowlin saw a much different looking first practice, as he made everyone hold their own basketball with two people each at a hoop. He did it so theoretically if they had a positive COVID test, the whole team wouldn’t have to be shut down, but now he probably will continue to start the season that way.

“I might do it in the future because literally just having the kids with the ball the whole time — working on dribbling, working on passing, working on shooting — we probably have never got more shots in during the first practice than we got today,” Bowlin said. “If you’re going to shake some of the rust off, it wasn’t a bad way to do it.”

With the fall sports season ending in late October and the winter season not starting until Monday, it’s expected that it will take some time for the kids to shake the rust off their skills.

Or at least until they get their legs back underneath them and used to wearing masks while playing — something that might also take a few weeks if the first practice is any indication.

“About 45 minutes in all I could see was a lot of rosy cheeks, a lot of hands on the knees,” Gleason said with a laugh. “I was like, ‘Oh, it’s only 4:45 guys.’”