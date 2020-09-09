 Skip to main content
9-8 Prep Roundup: Cotter girls soccer stay perfect behind Williams
TUESDAY’S PREP ROUNDUP

9-8 Prep Roundup: Cotter girls soccer stay perfect behind Williams

The Cotter girls soccer team’s hot start to the season continued Tuesday, as they used a pair of goals from Allyssa Williams to knock off Three Rivers rival La Crescent-Hokah 3-1 at a rainy Jim Devine Field.

Williams put the Ramblers (3-0, 3-0) in front in the 19th minute, scoring off a pass from Sera Speltz. After La Crescent tied it on a penalty kick from Lola Baudek, it was Williams and Speltz again combining to deliver the go-ahead goal. This time in the 43rd minute.

Olivia Gardner provided some insurance with a goal off a feed from Megan Morgan in the 72nd minute.

BOYS SOCCER

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 2, Cotter 0: LA CRESCENT — Andy Lopez tallied a goal and an assist to lead the Lancers (1-1-1) to their first victory of the season.

Lopez netted the go-ahead goal in the 45th minute before assisting on Jaden Einerwold’s goal in the 56th minute.

Jonathan Going recorded 15 saves in net for Cotter (0-3).

Dover-Eyota 4, SCLA 1: ST. CHARLES, Minn. — Olvin Cruz scored the lone goal for the Saints. Sam Bronk made 12 saves in net.

