9-8 High school sports roundup: Cotter girls soccer stay perfect behind Williams

The Cotter girls soccer team’s hot start to the season continued Tuesday, as they used a pair of goals from Allyssa Williams to knock off Three Rivers rival La Crescent-Hokah 3-1 at a rainy Jim Devine Field.
Williams put the Ramblers (3-0, 3-0) in front in the 19th minute, scoring off a pass from Sera Speltz. After La Crescent tied it on a penalty kick from Lola Baudek, it was Williams and Speltz again combining to deliver the go-ahead goal. This time in the 43rd minute.
Olivia Gardner provided some insurance with a goal off a feed from Megan Morgan in the 72nd minute.
BOYS SOCCER
Three Rivers
La Crescent-Hokah 2, Cotter 0: LA CRESCENT — Andy Lopez tallied a goal and an assist to lead the Lancers (1-1-1) to their first victory of the season.
Lopez netted the go-ahead goal in the 45th minute before assisting on Jaden Einerwold’s goal in the 56th minute.
Jonathan Going recorded 15 saves in net for Cotter (0-3).
Dover-Eyota 4, SCLA 1: ST. CHARLES, Minn. — Olvin Cruz scored the lone goal for the Saints. Sam Bronk made 12 saves in net.
