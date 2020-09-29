9-29 High school sports roundup: Ebertowski, Cotter girls cross country victorious again

PLAINVIEW, Minn. — Claire Ebertowski won her second consecutive meet and the Cotter girls cross country stayed undefeated in their fifth triangular meet, as they won the P-E-M Triangular at Plainview’s Piper Hills Golf Course Tuesday afternoon.

The Ramblers finished with 22 points followed by P-E-M with 35 and Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson with 69.

Ebertowski finished first in the 5000-meter race in 20 minutes and 44.64 seconds, just ahead of teammate and eighth-grader Sonja Semling (20:48.96). Ellie Glowdowski (21:44.52) and Aubrey Williams (21:58.92) finished fifth and sixth, respectively, while Hazel Freyre ran a personal best time (22:27.74) to finish eighth for the Ramblers.

Lauren Honken led LARP with a 10th place finish (22:48.24).

On the boys side, LARP had runners finish one, two and three to win the meet with 23 points followed by P-E-M (40) and Cotter (72).

Luke O’Hare finished first (16:59.32) followed by teammates Tyler Rislov (17:16.90) and Andrew Hoiness (17:30.99).

John Fritts finished sixth (18:26.02) to lead Cotter.

GIRLS SOCCER

Three Rivers

Cotter 7, Caledonia 0