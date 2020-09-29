9-29 High school sports roundup: Ebertowski, Cotter girls cross country victorious again

PLAINVIEW, Minn. — Claire Ebertowski won her second consecutive meet and the Cotter girls cross country stayed undefeated in their fifth triangular meet, as they won the P-E-M Triangular at Plainview’s Piper Hills Golf Course Tuesday afternoon.
The Ramblers finished with 22 points followed by P-E-M with 35 and Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson with 69.
Ebertowski finished first in the 5000-meter race in 20 minutes and 44.64 seconds, just ahead of teammate and eighth-grader Sonja Semling (20:48.96). Ellie Glowdowski (21:44.52) and Aubrey Williams (21:58.92) finished fifth and sixth, respectively, while Hazel Freyre ran a personal best time (22:27.74) to finish eighth for the Ramblers.
Lauren Honken led LARP with a 10th place finish (22:48.24).
On the boys side, LARP had runners finish one, two and three to win the meet with 23 points followed by P-E-M (40) and Cotter (72).
Luke O’Hare finished first (16:59.32) followed by teammates Tyler Rislov (17:16.90) and Andrew Hoiness (17:30.99).
John Fritts finished sixth (18:26.02) to lead Cotter.
GIRLS SOCCER
Three Rivers
Cotter 7, Caledonia 0
CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Ramblers (9-0) scored three goals in the opening five minutes to go on to defeat the Warriors.
Junior Sera Speltz found the back of the net twice, scoring in the 3rd and 4th minute before Olivia Gardner scored 47 seconds later on a pass from Ava Killian. Gardner netted her second goal unassisted in the 11th minute to make it 4-0.
Kayla Buum scored unassisted in the 19th minute. She scored again in the 79th minute off of an assist from Araceli White. Allyssa Williams scored the other goal for Cotter in the 65th minute.
Gianina Morrell made two saves in net for Cotter.
Big 9
Owatonna 6, Winona 3
The Winhawks snapped a two-game scoreless streak but dropped their fourth straight to fall to 1-5-1 on the season.
Faith Quinn and Erika Mueller both scored for the Winhawks, with Mueller finding the back of the net twice.
BOYS SOCCER
Three Rivers
Dover-Eyota 2, La Crescent-Hokah 0
LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The Lancers, who trailed 2-0 at half, had their four-game winning streak snapped and fell to 5-3-1 (5-3-1).
The Eagles (9-0, 9-0), meanwhile, secured the conference championship.
Big 9
Owatonna 6, Winona 0
OWATONNA — The Winhawks struggled to get the offense going, as they fell to 2-2-1 on the season.
GIRLS TENNIS
Three Rivers
Rochester Lourdes 7, Cotter 0
ROCHESTER — Cotter’s No. 2 doubles team of Ali French and Abree Dieterman fell in a hard fought three-set match 6-2, 0-6, 6-7.
