9-24 high school sports roundup: Winona boys soccer shuts out John Marshall

In between 18 days from their last game, Winona Senior High boys soccer coach Garrett Ping was a bit concerned how his team would come out against Rochester John Marshall on Thursday night.
He quickly had his answer.
In fact, it was so quick Ping was busy tying his shoes when Teis Larsen delivered a perfect pass to Owen Ping, who beat the keeper to put the Winhawks on the board just 27 seconds into the game.
The Winhawks were able to hold on from there to knock off the Rockets 2-0 in front of an estimated crowd of 250 at Paul Giel Field.
After such a long break, it was crucial for the Winhawks (2-1-1, 2-1-1) to get on the board early.
“It’s huge just momentum wise to get a goal that early,” junior Owen Ping said. “You now have the confidence to know you have an advantage going forward. Offensively, we can continue to get numbers forward then.”
But after scoring, the Winhawks had difficulties at times to find their offensive flow. They had a couple of chances, specifically on a number of set pieces, but seemed just a split second off at times. Considering the team had just two practices before playing their first game in almost three weeks, it was understandable.
“It felt like the first half was very ugly,” first-year coach Garrett Ping said. “You could probably tell we were laid off for about 2½ weeks. We were a little rusty.”
But it appeared the Winhawks shook off the rust in the second half. Garrett Ping noted he was much more pleased with the second half play. That better play was rewarded when Owen Ping crossed one into the box where it ricocheted off of Adam Kimmerle right to Larsen, who finished it off for his second career varsity goal.
“The two week break didn’t help us at all,” Larsen said. “But I think we came back pretty well.”
Senior goalkeeper Hans Larsen wasn’t tested often but came up with a pair of big saves where it was just him and the John Marshall (1-6-1) attacker. Each time the Rockets came knocking, he was there to turn them away.
“Our whole defense, Hans is a senior, our back four are seniors,” Garrett Ping said. “They are physical, so that helps clean some things up sometimes.”
The Winhawks will be back in action at 1 p.m. Saturday when they host Mankato West at Paul Giel Field.
Three Rivers
La Crescent-Hokah 5, Cotter 1
WINONA, Minn. — The Ramblers scored first, but the Lancers responded with a flurry of goals to win their fourth straight game.
Five players scored for La Crescent-Hokah (5-2-1), which received one goal and one assist from both Joey Schreier and Tyler Lampert.
Carson Roeder’s goal in the 20th minute gave Cotter the lead before Lampert tied the score two minutes later, then assisted on a Sam Wilson goal to break the tie. Andy Lopez and Anthony Alioto also scored for the Lancers, who allowed the Ramblers just two shots.
Dover-Eyota 4, SCLA 0
ST. CHARLES, Minn. — Sam Bronk made 14 saves in net for the Saints (3-4-1).
Brody Kellen scored a pair of goals for Dover-Eyota.
Nonconference
Onalaska 8, Arcadia 0
ONALASKA — Erick Garcia, James Borene and David Werwinski all scored their first goals of the season for the Hilltoppers, who led 4-0 at half and improved to 4-0.
Nic Hubbard and Jacob Havlik split time in goal and kept a clean sheet for Onalaska.
GIRLS SOCCER
Three Rivers
Cotter 3, La Crescent-Hokah 1
LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Led by another stellar showing from Sera Speltz, the Ramblers stayed undefeated, knocking off their rival in a physical showdown for the second time this season.
Speltz had a hand in all three goals, finishing with two goals and an assist. It was her goal off an assist from Allyssa Williams in the 19th minute that gave Cotter the early lead. Speltz then assisted Olivia Gardner’s goal in the 41st minute before tacking on her second goal of the night off a pass from Ava Killian in the 60th minute.
Emma Siegersma scored the lone goal for the Lancers, who fell to 4-4 (4-4).
Sera Speltz had two goals to lead the Ramblers (8-0, 8-0).
Big 9
Rochester John Marshall 6, Winona 0
ROCHESTER — Benna Wells made five saves for the Winhawks (1-3, 1-3).
GIRLS TENNIS
Owatonna 5, Winona 2
OWATONNA, Minn. — Molly Heinert (No. 3 singles) and Adele Jacobsen (No. 4 singles) won in straight sets for the Winhawks (2-3, 2-3).
CROSS COUNTRY
La Crescent-Hokah Triangular
LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The La Crescent-Hokah boys won their fourth meet in a row when their score of 34 clipped second-place St. Charles (37) at Pine Creek Golf Course.
The Lancers had three of the top seven runners in junior Cody Kowalski (third, 18:07), junior Jack Redman (fifth, 18:37) and sophomore Sam Culver (seventh, 19:16). Freshman Austin Smith (ninth, 19:58) and junior Tyler Groth (10th, 20:10) also finished among the top 10.
The La Crescent-Hokah girls, who came in with two straight second-place finishes, had a perfect score of 15 while running against two incomplete teams.
Junior Lydia Rosendahl won her second race of the season with a time of 20:55. Senior teammate Ashley Muenzenberger was third (22:37) and sophomore teammate Autumn Rabe fourth (23:00.
Sophomore Emma Stavenau (24:21) was ninth and junior Julia Lechnir (25:05) 210th for the Lancers.
GIRLS GOLF
Coulee Conference meet
HOLMEN — Hallie Tulip shot an 82 to help Arcadia to a winning team score of 386 at Drugan’s Castle Mound.
Tulip’s score was 17 shots better than teammate Whitney Sonsalla and Black River Falls’ Gabby Antonelli, who tied for second place. The Tigers shot a team score of 425 as the only other complete team.
Kenzie Wolf added a 101 for the Raiders, and Kaylee Sweno a 102 for the Tigers.
VOLLEYBALL
Coulee
Westby 3, G-E-T 0
GALESVILLE — The Norsemen, led by Jayda Berg’s nine kills, won 25-12, 25-19, 25-22.
The Red Hawks got double-digit digs from Lindsey Lettner (10) and Kayli Bratberg (10) in defeat.
Black River Falls 3, Arcadia 0
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Tigers (2-2, 2-1) pulled out a 25-17, 25-15, 25-23 sweep and were led by Makayla Nortman’s eight kills, Summer Rufsholm’s 14 assists and Becca Hudson’s five digs.
Chloe Halverson had eight kills and 29 digs for Arcadia (1-2, 1-2), while Hailey Sonsalla added eight kills and 17 digs. Autumn Passehl had 18 assists for the Raiders.
