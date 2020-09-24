9-24 high school sports roundup: Winona boys soccer shuts out John Marshall

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In between 18 days from their last game, Winona Senior High boys soccer coach Garrett Ping was a bit concerned how his team would come out against Rochester John Marshall on Thursday night.

He quickly had his answer.

In fact, it was so quick Ping was busy tying his shoes when Teis Larsen delivered a perfect pass to Owen Ping, who beat the keeper to put the Winhawks on the board just 27 seconds into the game.

The Winhawks were able to hold on from there to knock off the Rockets 2-0 in front of an estimated crowd of 250 at Paul Giel Field.

After such a long break, it was crucial for the Winhawks (2-1-1, 2-1-1) to get on the board early.

“It’s huge just momentum wise to get a goal that early,” junior Owen Ping said. “You now have the confidence to know you have an advantage going forward. Offensively, we can continue to get numbers forward then.”

But after scoring, the Winhawks had difficulties at times to find their offensive flow. They had a couple of chances, specifically on a number of set pieces, but seemed just a split second off at times. Considering the team had just two practices before playing their first game in almost three weeks, it was understandable.