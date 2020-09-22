9-22 high school sports roundup: Cotter girls stay undefeated; boys draw with Saints

ST. CHARLES, Minn. — The Cotter girls soccer team remained undefeated, as they grinded out a 2-0 victory over St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura Tuesday night in Saint Charles.
Sera Speltz put the Ramblers (7-0) in front when she scored her ninth goal of the season off an assist from Megan Morgan in the 33rd minute. Araceli White provided some insurance for Cotter with a goal in the 48th minute off a pass from Ava Killian.
Bella Kaiser was in net for Cotter, which outshot the Saints 21-0.
The Ramblers are back in action on the road against La Crescent-Hokah at 7 p.m. Thursday night. The Saints (4-1-2) also play at 7 p.m., as they host Dover-Eyota.
La Crescent-Hokah 4, Caledonia 0
LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The Lancers (4-3, 4-3) shut out the Warriors (1-7, 0-7) with all four goals coming from seniors on Senior Night.
Amanda Iverson scored her eighth and ninth goals of the season as La Crescent-Hokah won its second game in a row. Lola Baudek scored her fifth goal and Emma Siegersma her first for the Lancers.
BOYS SOCCER
Three Rivers
SCLA 1, Cotter 1
Vanya Schutlz scored off an assist from Carson Roeder for the Ramblers (1-5-1).
Jonas Barclay found the back of the net for the Saints off a pass from Henry Davidson, while Sam Bronk made five saves in goal for SCLA (3-3-1).
La Crescent-Hokah 8, Caledonia 1
CALEDONIA, Minn. — Led by a hat trick from Andy Lopez, the Lancers (4-2-1, 4-2-1) won their third game in a row.
La Crescent-Hokah, which led 4-0 at the half, also got two goals from Ty Corcoran and one apiece from Joey Schreier, Jaden Einerwold and Liam Farrell.
Schreier led the Lancers with two assists, while Sam Wilson, Nolan Schreier and Lopez each had one.
Austin Meyer scored the Warriors’ (1-6-1, 0-6-1) lone goal midway through the second half.
GIRLS TENNIS
Three Rivers
Stewartville 4, Cotter 3
The Ramblers had a solid showing at singles, but Stewartville’s doubles teams proved to be too tough on Tuesday afternoon.
Elanna Kohner won at No. 2 singles 6-1, 6-1, Anne Piechowski at No. 3 singles 6-3, 6-1, while Grace Renk didn’t drop a game at No. 4 singles winning 6-0, 6-0.
VOLLEYBALL
Coulee
Arcadia 3, G-E-T 0
ARCADIA — Led by a pair of solid performances from Chloe Halverson and Autumn Passehl, the Raiders swept the Red Hawks 25-22, 25-22, 25-19.
Halverson finished with 20 digs and five kills while Passehl tallied 18 assists to go along with 15 digs and three service aces. Hailey Sonsalia led Arcadia with 10 kills followed by Sky Reit, who finished with seven.
CROSS COUNTRY
Westby Invitational
WESTBY — The G-E-T boys and girls swept team championships with team scores of 42 and 39, respectively.
The Red Hawks had five boys in the top 10 and four girls in the top 10, and freshman Adrianna Rotering won the girls race for G-E-T with a time of 21 minutes, 42.8 seconds.
Junior Jose Monroy of Arcadia won the boys race in 17:49, and he held off second-place senior Kobe Nichols of Black River Falls (17:55) and third-place senior Bailey Olson of Westby (17:59.8).
Westby had the second- and third-place runners in the girls race with sophomores Meghan Nelson (22:07.2) and Audra Johnson (22:13).
Westby was second among girls teams at 46 and second among boys teams at 67.
