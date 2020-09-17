9-17 high school sports roundup: Cotter girls soccer wins sixth straight

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It wasn't easy, but the Cotter girls soccer team won their sixth straight on Thursday defeating Dover-Eyota 5-2 at Jim Devine Field.

The Ramblers (6-0) found themselves trailing for the first time all season after Morgan Whesler gave Dover-Eyota the lead with a goal in the 30th minute.

But it didn't take long for the Ramblers to respond, as Olivia Gardner scored the equalizer off of a nice feed from Sera Speltz just two minutes later.

It was Speltz that gave Cotter the lead with a goal on an assist from Araceli White in the 48th minute, but Whesler responded with her second goal of the night in the 50th minute. Speltz again delivered for Cotter, scoring the go-ahead goal in the 53rd minute on an assist from Freya Brandvik.

Gardner would add another goal in the 59th minute before Speltz collected her second assist of the game on an Allyssa Williams goal in the 65th minute to put the game out of reach.

Bella Kaiser made four saves for Cotter, which will be back in action at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Lewiston-Altura/St. Charles.

