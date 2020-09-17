9-17 high school sports roundup: Cotter girls soccer wins sixth straight

It wasn't easy, but the Cotter girls soccer team won their sixth straight on Thursday defeating Dover-Eyota 5-2 at Jim Devine Field.
The Ramblers (6-0) found themselves trailing for the first time all season after Morgan Whesler gave Dover-Eyota the lead with a goal in the 30th minute.
But it didn't take long for the Ramblers to respond, as Olivia Gardner scored the equalizer off of a nice feed from Sera Speltz just two minutes later.
It was Speltz that gave Cotter the lead with a goal on an assist from Araceli White in the 48th minute, but Whesler responded with her second goal of the night in the 50th minute. Speltz again delivered for Cotter, scoring the go-ahead goal in the 53rd minute on an assist from Freya Brandvik.
Gardner would add another goal in the 59th minute before Speltz collected her second assist of the game on an Allyssa Williams goal in the 65th minute to put the game out of reach.
Bella Kaiser made four saves for Cotter, which will be back in action at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Lewiston-Altura/St. Charles.
La Crescent-Hokah 5, P-E-M 2
LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The Lancers, who were led by two goals from Lola Baudek, snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 3-3 (3-3).
Lexi Keisau, Emma Soberg and Amanda Iverson also found the back of the net for La Crescent-Hokah.
Iverson added two assists, and Baudek had one assist.
TENNIS
Cotter 7, Lake City 0
Hannah Graff (No. 1 singles), Elanna Kohner (No. 2 singles) and Anna Piechowski (No. 3 singles) all won in straight sets while Grace Renk was able to rebound after dropping the first set to win in three 2-6, 6-1, 6-4 at No. 4 singles for the Ramblers.
Ali French and Abree Dieterman also won in three sets 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 at No. 1 doubles. Olivia Moore and Katelyn Ubl (No. 2 doubles) won in straight sets, as did Aaliyah Breza and Josselyn Rolfson at No. 3 doubles.
Volleyball
Coulee
Black River Falls 3, Arcadia 2
ARCADIA — McKayla Nortman led the way with 15 kills as the Tigers (1-1, 1-1) were able to overcome a 2-1 deficit to win in five sets 25-17, 21-25, 21-25, 25-21, 15-9.
Nortman also finished with 11 service aces to go along with eight digs and three blocks, as her and Summer Rufsholm (17 assists, three aces) helped pace the Tigers' attack.
Breah Golden led Arcadia (0-1, 0-1) with 14 kills while Chloe Halverson tallied 12 kills in addition to 36 digs.
CROSS COUNTRY
Black River Falls Invitational
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The West Salem boys cross country team had three runners in the top five en route to winning the invite at Skyline Golf Course.
The Panthers’ Charlie McKinney won the individual title in 17 minutes, 7 seconds, while teammates Brady Niemeier (17:37.6) and Brennan Garbers (18:03.4) finished third and fifth, respectively.
West Salem totaled 29 points, and G-E-T finished second with 45 points. Westby (90 points) was third, Onalaska Luther (120) was fourth, Viroqua (132) was fifth, Arcadia (132) was sixth and Black River Falls (181) was seventh.
Vincent Schwarz (ninth, 18:22.5) was also in the top 10 for the Panthers.
The Raiders’ Jose Monroy (second, 17:33) and the Red Hawks’ Carter Gold (fourth, 18:01.9) rounded out the top five.
In the girls race, G-E-T had four runners in the top 10 and took the team title with 42 points.
Adrianna Rodering (21:57.3) was fourth, AJ Parker (22:40.8) was fifth, Quinn Wenthe (23:03.1) was ninth, and Breann Harris (23:05.5) was 10th for the Red Hawks.
West Salem’s Macey Tauscher (21:01.5) took the individual title to help her team finish second (56 points).
Westby (93 points) was third, Arcadia (96) was fourth, Onalaska Luther (100) was fifth, Viroqua (135) was sixth, and Black River Falls (183) was seventh.
The Raiders’ Cassidi Pehler (second, 21:34) and the Norsemen’s Meghan Nelson (third, 21:39.1) rounded out the top five individuals.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!