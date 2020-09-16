9-15 High school sports roundup: Eighth-grader Semling leads Cotter CC to victory

Led by another outstanding race from eighth-grader Sonja Semling, the Cotter girls cross country team won their third straight meet, defeating La Crescent-Hokah and Grand Meadow/Leroy-Ostrander/Southland Tuesday afternoon at Cedar Valley Golf Course.
The Ramblers totaled 25 points followed by La Crescent (38) and GMLOS (58).
After placing fourth in the Ramblers last meet, Semling followed it up with one of the top performances of her young career, winning the 4800-meter race with a time of 19 minutes and 38 seconds.
The Ramblers have now had a different first place finisher in each of their meets with Aubrey Williams and Claire Ebertowski having won the previous two meets.
La Crescent-Hokah's Lydia Rosendahl finished second (16:44) followed by Cotter's Ebertowski (19:51), Williams (20:35.7) and seventh-grader Adyson Speltz (20:50.3).
On the boys side it was the Lancers who won their third straight meet, totaling 23 points, while GMLOS had 48 and Cotter 67.
La Crescent-Hokah’s Cody Kowalski won the 4,800-meter race (17:12) and Jack Redman was second in 18:04; it is the third straight meet the two have finished first and second.
Cotter's John Fritts (18:42) and Cole Ebertowski (19:23) finished fifth and eighth, respectively to lead the Ramblers.
GIRLS SOCCER
THREE RIVERS
Cotter 9, P-E-M 0
PLAINVIEW, Minn. — Olivia Gardner, Sera Speltz and Allyssa Williams all scored a pair of goals to help the Ramblers remain undefeated at 5-0.
Ava Killian, Megan Morgan and Izzie Biesanz also scored for Cotter.
Sofia Sandcork recorded her third shutout of the season with six saves.
St. Charles/L-A 2, La Crescent-Hokah 0
ST. CHARLES, Minn. — The Lancers (2-3) were shut out for the first time and lost their third game in a row.
Dover-Eyota 7, Caledonia 0
EYOTA, Minn. — The Warriors (1-5) lost their fifth straight game and were shut out for the fifth consecutive time after opening the season with a win.
BOYS SOCCER
Three Rivers
La Crescent-Hokah 1, St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 0
LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Andy Lopez scored the game’s lone goal, assisted by Carter Hogan, in the 68th minute as the Lancers improved to 2-2-1 (2-2-1).
VOLLEYBALL
West Salem 3, G-E-T 0
GALESVILLE — The Panthers handled the Red Hawks 25-11, 25-16, 25-15.
G-E-T was led by Kayla Schultz (six assists, two aces) and Aleah Hunter (eight kills).
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!