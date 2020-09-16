9-15 High school sports roundup: Eighth-grader Semling leads Cotter CC to victory

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Led by another outstanding race from eighth-grader Sonja Semling, the Cotter girls cross country team won their third straight meet, defeating La Crescent-Hokah and Grand Meadow/Leroy-Ostrander/Southland Tuesday afternoon at Cedar Valley Golf Course.

The Ramblers totaled 25 points followed by La Crescent (38) and GMLOS (58).

After placing fourth in the Ramblers last meet, Semling followed it up with one of the top performances of her young career, winning the 4800-meter race with a time of 19 minutes and 38 seconds.

The Ramblers have now had a different first place finisher in each of their meets with Aubrey Williams and Claire Ebertowski having won the previous two meets.

La Crescent-Hokah's Lydia Rosendahl finished second (16:44) followed by Cotter's Ebertowski (19:51), Williams (20:35.7) and seventh-grader Adyson Speltz (20:50.3).

On the boys side it was the Lancers who won their third straight meet, totaling 23 points, while GMLOS had 48 and Cotter 67.

La Crescent-Hokah’s Cody Kowalski won the 4,800-meter race (17:12) and Jack Redman was second in 18:04; it is the third straight meet the two have finished first and second.