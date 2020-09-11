9-10 high school sports roundup: Cotter girls soccer shuts out Caledonia

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Cotter girls soccer team dominated from start to finish to defeat Three Rivers Conference foe Caledonia 13-0 Thursday night.

The Ramblers (4-0, 4-0) wasted little time getting things started with standout junior Olivia Gardner scoring a goal off of a Sera Speltz pass just 21 seconds into the match.

Gardner would score again in the eighth minute off a pass from Araceli White before Megan Morgan scored just 35 seconds later to make it 3-0.

Ella Leaf, Izzie Biesanz and Freya Brandvik would all score in the first half to make it a 6-0 halftime lead.

But the Ramblers weren't satisfied yet, scoring seven more times with Allyssa Williams, Speltz, White and Ava Killian all finding the back of the net in the second half.

The Ramblers are back in action at 7 p.m. Tuesday on the road against P-E-M.

CROSS COUNTRY

La Crescent Invitational

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The Cotter girls won the La Crescent invitational at Pine Creek Golf Course on Thursday with 23 points.

La Crescent finished second with 47 points, and Dover-Eyota was third with 53 points.