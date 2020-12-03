3 start dates approved for Minn. prep winter sports amid COVID-19 concerns

The Minnesota State High School League approved a plan Thursday for restarting winter sports on three different dates — from Dec. 21 to Jan. 18 — in planning for uncertainty with managing the spread of COVID-19 through upcoming holidays.

The Dec. 21 date is just three days after the end of a four-week pause ordered by Gov. Tim Walz in an attempt to limit group gatherings fueling the spread of the virus. The league’s board also is considering starting winter sports practices on Jan. 4 and Jan. 18, dates that would result in shorter seasons and fewer games.

The decision to resume high school and youth sports rests with state government after Walz put them on hold starting Nov. 21. That pause affected tens of thousands of athletes, including those finishing high school fall seasons and starting winter activities.

If winter sports restart on Dec. 21, the first date for games would be Jan. 4.

The league’s plan, approved during a virtual meeting of its board of directors, seeks to minimize disruption to spring sports seasons, which never got started last spring as the pandemic took hold.

In a notable change, the plan leaves open the possibility of state tournaments, which were scrapped for the fall sports season.