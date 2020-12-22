12-21 High school sports roundup: C-FC girls fall in OT

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — Jordyn Halverson finished with a game-high 24 points but a turnover on the final possession in overtime thwarted the Cochrane-Fountain City High School girls basketball team's bid for a second straight win as they fell to Blair-Taylor 66-65 on Monday night.

Sophomore Lindsay Steien had 23 points, five steals and five assists for Blair-Taylor (4-0), while sophomore Abby Thompson added 22 points with four 3-pointers to go with five steals and five assists.

Steien scored four of her points in overtime after junior teammate Chloe Wagner tied the game at 61 with a steal and layup with 30 seconds left in regulation. Thompson made her team’s one-point lead stand up by stealing the ball on C-FC’s final possession.

Halverson finished 11 of 21 from the field and grabbed 10 rebounds for the double-double. Emma Baures added 11 points and five rebounds while Haili Brone chipped in seven points for C-FC (1-2).

Nonconference

Bangor 52, G-E-T 40