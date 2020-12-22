12-21 High school sports roundup: C-FC girls fall in OT

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — Jordyn Halverson finished with a game-high 24 points but a turnover on the final possession in overtime thwarted the Cochrane-Fountain City High School girls basketball team's bid for a second straight win as they fell to Blair-Taylor 66-65 on Monday night.
Sophomore Lindsay Steien had 23 points, five steals and five assists for Blair-Taylor (4-0), while sophomore Abby Thompson added 22 points with four 3-pointers to go with five steals and five assists.
Steien scored four of her points in overtime after junior teammate Chloe Wagner tied the game at 61 with a steal and layup with 30 seconds left in regulation. Thompson made her team’s one-point lead stand up by stealing the ball on C-FC’s final possession.
Halverson finished 11 of 21 from the field and grabbed 10 rebounds for the double-double. Emma Baures added 11 points and five rebounds while Haili Brone chipped in seven points for C-FC (1-2).
Nonconference
Bangor 52, G-E-T 40
GALESVILLE — Senior Haley Jones and junior Taylor Jacobson scored 11 points each for the Cardinals (3-0), who won their 27th straight game. Jacobson scored nine points in the first half, and Jones had eight in the second.
Senior Megan Miedema had seven of her nine in the first half as Bangor built a 27-21 lead.
The Red Hawks (0-1) were led by juniors Genna O’Neill and Lindsey Lettner, who scored nine points each. O’Neill made two 3-pointers.
Tomah 75, Arcadia 61
TOMAH — The Timberwolves pulled away from a close game in the second half to win for the third time in four games.
Senior Alyssa Whaley scored a game-high 22 points for Tomah (5-3), which outscored the Raiders (1-2) by 12 points in the second half. Senior Ella Plueger added 16 points and senior Lexi Spiers 10 for the Timberwolves.
Sophomore Breah Golden scored 18 to lead Arcadia, which lost its second straight game. Senior Hailey Sonsalla and freshman Casidi Pehler added 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Raiders.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Nonconference
Bangor 90, C-FC 56
BANGOR — The Cardinals (3-0) received at least one point from 10 players in taking care of the Pirates.
Seniors Hank Reader and Zane Langrehr each made four 3-pointers, and Reader wound up with a game-high 29 points. Langrehr added 22 in a game Bangor led 49-20 by halftime.
Senior Sam Wittmershaus scored nine points and sophomore Tanner Jones eight for the Cardinals.
Matthew Bjorge scored 14 points to lead C-FC (1-5), which also received 10 from Tristan Ostrem and lost its fourth straight game.
Altoona 63, Arcadia 50
ARCADIA — Senior Austin Zastrow scored a team-high points for the Raiders (2-1) in their first loss of the season. Junior Richard Gomez added 10 and junior Kaden Updike nine.