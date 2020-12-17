12-17 High school sports roundup: Bjorge's game-winner lifts Arcadia

ARCADIA — Trev Bjorge nailed the go-ahead corner 3-pointer with 8 seconds left to help the Arcadia boys basketball team win a defensive stalemate over Viroqua 32-30 Thursday night at the Wanek Center.

The clutch shot was just the second made field goal of the night for Bjorge, as he finished with five points. Kaden Updike scored a game-high 13 points on four 3’s, while Austin Zastrow added six to help the Raiders (2-0) secure their second straight victory to open up the season.

The Blackhawks (3-2) nearly overcame a 12-6 halftime deficit thanks in part to Clayton Slack, who scored all of his team-best 11 points in the second half.

Dairyland

Blair-Taylor 70, C-FC 63

BLAIR, Wis. — The Wildcats knocked down 10 of their last 12 free throws to hold off the Pirates for their 18th straight win.

Ethan Hunger scored a team-best 18 points and Mathew Bjorge added 14 points for C-FC (1-4).

Matt Waldera led the way with a double-double, scoring a game-high 24 points and grabbing 12 rebounds to go with seven blocks for the Wildcats (4-0), who are a safe bet to be ranked No. 1 in Division 5 when the Associated Press polls come out. Kyle Steien finished two rebounds shy of his own double-double pouring in 21 points to go along with eight rebounds.

