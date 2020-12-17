 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
12-17 High school sports roundup: Bjorge's game-winner lifts Arcadia
0 comments
alert top story

12-17 High school sports roundup: Bjorge's game-winner lifts Arcadia

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ARCADIA — Trev Bjorge nailed the go-ahead corner 3-pointer with 8 seconds left to help the Arcadia boys basketball team win a defensive stalemate over Viroqua 32-30 Thursday night at the Wanek Center. 

The clutch shot was just the second made field goal of the night for Bjorge, as he finished with five points. Kaden Updike scored a game-high 13 points on four 3’s, while Austin Zastrow added six to help the Raiders (2-0) secure their second straight victory to open up the season. 

The Blackhawks (3-2) nearly overcame a 12-6 halftime deficit thanks in part to Clayton Slack, who scored all of his team-best 11 points in the second half. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Dairyland 

Blair-Taylor 70, C-FC 63

BLAIR, Wis. — The Wildcats knocked down 10 of their last 12 free throws to hold off the Pirates for their 18th straight win. 

Ethan Hunger scored a team-best 18 points and Mathew Bjorge added 14 points for C-FC (1-4).

Matt Waldera led the way with a double-double, scoring a game-high 24 points and grabbing 12 rebounds to go with seven blocks for the Wildcats (4-0), who are a safe bet to be ranked No. 1 in Division 5 when the Associated Press polls come out. Kyle Steien finished two rebounds shy of his own double-double pouring in 21 points to go along with eight rebounds. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Five Winona-area prep football players to watch in 2018

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News