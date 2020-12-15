12-15 High school sports roundup: Arcadia knocks off C-FC in opener

ARCADIA — The Arcadia High School boys basketball team used a strong second half to run past Cochrane-Fountain City 65-36 in their opener Tuesday night at the Wanek Center in Arcadia.
Chandler Sonsalla and Evan Pauly each finished with a game-high 14 points while Austin Zastrow chipped in 12 to lead the Raiders, who outscored the Pirates 35-14 after the half.
Ethan Hunger scored a team-best 12 points and Michael Bissen added 10 to lead the Pirates (1-3), who dropped their second straight game.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Coulee
Arcadia 59, Viroqua 39
VIROQUA — The Raiders (1-0) won their opener behind a game-high 17 points from Chloe Halverson and 16 points from Autumn Passehl.
Jessica Tryggestad scored nine to lead Viroqua (1-3).
