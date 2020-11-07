11-6 High school sports roundup: Cotter sweeps Caledonia on senior night

It hasn’t been an easy season, but the Cotter volleyball team was able to make their final home game a memorable one.

The Ramblers capped off senior night celebrations with a 25-12, 25-15, 25-9 sweep of Caledonia on Friday night at John R. Nett Recreation Center.

It was the seniors that led the way for the Ramblers (4-2), who have now won three of their past four games. Senior Ellie Macal finished with a team-best 12 kills, four service aces and 11 digs, and senior Kelli Hadaway tallied 31 assists, while her twin sister, Lexi, added 10 kills and three aces.

Grace Miller chipped in seven kills and was perfect at the serving line, while Abree Dieterman finished with six kills.

As of now, Cotter is scheduled to return to action Thursday, Nov. 19 at Rochester Lourdes.

FOOTBALL

Dairyland

Eleva-Strum 30, C-FC 25

ELEVA, Wis. — Quarterback Austin Becker threw for 227 yards, but the Pirates (1-3) capped off the regular season with their third straight defeat.