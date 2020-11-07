11-6 High school sports roundup: Cotter sweeps Caledonia on senior night

It hasn’t been an easy season, but the Cotter volleyball team was able to make their final home game a memorable one.
The Ramblers capped off senior night celebrations with a 25-12, 25-15, 25-9 sweep of Caledonia on Friday night at John R. Nett Recreation Center.
It was the seniors that led the way for the Ramblers (4-2), who have now won three of their past four games. Senior Ellie Macal finished with a team-best 12 kills, four service aces and 11 digs, and senior Kelli Hadaway tallied 31 assists, while her twin sister, Lexi, added 10 kills and three aces.
Grace Miller chipped in seven kills and was perfect at the serving line, while Abree Dieterman finished with six kills.
As of now, Cotter is scheduled to return to action Thursday, Nov. 19 at Rochester Lourdes.
FOOTBALL
Dairyland
Eleva-Strum 30, C-FC 25
ELEVA, Wis. — Quarterback Austin Becker threw for 227 yards, but the Pirates (1-3) capped off the regular season with their third straight defeat.
Becker hooked up with Wyatt Seibel for a 40-yard touchdown pass and Richard Palma for a 45-yard TD. But the Pirates defense had a hard time stopping Eleva-Strum running back Wyatt Miland, who finished with 120 yards rushing on 13 carries.
The Pirates season isn’t over yet, as they will play in the two-week postseason after being given the No. 4 seed when brackets were released Saturday morning. They will play top-seeded Blair-Taylor on the road at 7 p.m. Friday.
C-FC fell to the Wildcats 24-14 on Oct. 23.
MSHSL
Southeast District
Faribault 38, Winona 6
FARIBAULT — The Winhawks (2-3) dropped their second straight as they had a hard time containing Falcons running back Alex Gardner, who rushed for 121 yards on 22 carries.
It was the first time Winona had lost to Faribault since 2014.
The Winhawks are scheduled to wrap up the regular season Wednesday at Kasson-Mantorville.
