10-9 HIgh school football roundup: Rushford-Peterson and Lewiston-Altura fall in season openers

BLOOMING PRAIRIE — The Rushford-Peterson High School football team hung tough with the defending Class A champions, but in the end Blooming Prairie was just too much, as they used an 18-point third quarter to defeat the Trojans 37-22 on Friday night.
Rushford-Peterson led 8-6 after the first quarter, but Blooming Prairie took a 19-13 halftime lead before outscoring the Trojans 18-0 in the third.
The Trojans had a hard time containing Blooming Prairie quarterback Drew Kittelson, who was 21-for-39 for 300 yards with five passing touchdowns while also rushing for 151 yards and a score on 16 attempts.
As a team, the Blossoms — who have won 14 straight games — finished with 541 total yards of offense.
For the Trojans, quarterback Malachi Bunke finished 9-for-19 with 134 yards and two touchdowns.
Rushford-Peterson will be back in action on Friday when they host Randolph for their home opener.
Chatfield 32, Lewiston-Altura 0
CHATFIELD — The Cardinals just couldn't get the offense going, as the Gophers held them to just 110 total yards.
Quarterback Caleb Mueller was 5-for-13 for 59 yards.
Hayfield 28, Cotter 8
HAYFIELD — The Ramblers dropped their season opener and as of now are not scheduled to play a game until Nov. 5 against Rushford-Peterson.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!