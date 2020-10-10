 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
10-9 HIgh school football roundup: Rushford-Peterson and Lewiston-Altura fall in season openers
0 comments
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

10-9 HIgh school football roundup: Rushford-Peterson and Lewiston-Altura fall in season openers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMING PRAIRIE — The Rushford-Peterson High School football team hung tough with the defending Class A champions, but in the end Blooming Prairie was just too much, as they used an 18-point third quarter to defeat the Trojans 37-22 on Friday night. 

Rushford-Peterson led 8-6 after the first quarter, but Blooming Prairie took a 19-13 halftime lead before outscoring the Trojans 18-0 in the third. 

The Trojans had a hard time containing Blooming Prairie quarterback Drew Kittelson, who was 21-for-39 for 300 yards with five passing touchdowns while also rushing for 151 yards and a score on 16 attempts. 

As a team, the Blossoms — who have won 14 straight games — finished with 541 total yards of offense.

For the Trojans, quarterback Malachi Bunke finished 9-for-19 with 134 yards and two touchdowns. 

Rushford-Peterson will be back in action on Friday when they host Randolph for their home opener. 

Chatfield 32, Lewiston-Altura 0

CHATFIELD — The Cardinals just couldn't get the offense going, as the Gophers held them to just 110 total yards. 

Quarterback Caleb Mueller was 5-for-13 for 59 yards. 

Hayfield 28, Cotter 8

HAYFIELD — The Ramblers dropped their season opener and as of now are not scheduled to play a game until Nov. 5 against Rushford-Peterson. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Five Winona-area prep football players to watch in 2018

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News