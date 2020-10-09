 Skip to main content
10-8 High school sports roundup: Cotter volleyball wins season opener
10-8 High school sports roundup: Cotter volleyball wins season opener

CALEDONIA — The Cotter volleyball team started their season off right, knocking off Three Rivers Conference foe Caledonia in a five-set thriller 27-25, 27-25, 20-25, 24-26, 15-9. 

Kelli Hadaway did a little bit of everything for the Ramblers, finishing with an eye-popping 46 assists in addition to 15 digs and two service aces. 

Madison Beck was often on the receiving end of those assists, as she led Cotter with 16 kills in addition to 13 digs. Alison French put in a solid effort defensively with 33 digs. 

The Ramblers will be back in action Thursday when they travel to Chatfield. 

GIRLS TENNIS

Section 1AA

Winona 5, Faribault 2

After falling in the first round of the section tournament on Tuesday, the Winhawks rebounded in the consolation bracket by sweeping the doubles contests. 

Marissa McNally and Jaida Oudel (No. 1 doubles), Josie Gunderson and Velaina Kiesel (No. 2 doubles), Lauren Steinfeldt and Kristy Paramo (No. 3 doubles) all won in straight sets. As did Molly Heinert (No. 1 singles) and Adele Jacobson (No. 3 singles). 

