10-6 High school sports roundup: La Crescent-Hokah wins St. Charles Invite

ST. CHARLES, Minn. — The La Crescent-Hokah boys and girls cross country teams won both championships at the St. Charles Invitational on Tuesday.
It was the boys sixth consecutive first place finish.
Jack Redman led the way for the Lancers with a third place finish at 19 minutes and three seconds. Cody Kowalski (fourth, 19:19) and Austin Smith (fifth, 19:46) finished among the top five for the Lancers in the boys race. Sam Culver (20:14) and Tyler Groth (20:34) added seventh- and eighth-place finishes, respectfully.
The boys posted a team score of 27, which topped second-place St. Charles (37) and Lanesboro/Fillmore Central (59).
The Lancers won the girls race with a score of 19.
Ashley Muenzenberger (23:09) was third, and teammate Autumn Rabe (23:30) was fifth to lead the way. Corrina Lechnir (sixth, 23:31), Jazmine Cline (eighth, 25:53) and Emma Stavenau (24:20) also contributed scoring runs for the Lancers.
BOYS SOCCER
Big 9
Rochester Century 3, Winona 0
ROCHESTER — The Winhawks dropped to 2-4-2 and will look to rebound Thursday when they travel to Albert Lea for the regular season finale.
GIRLS SOCCER
Big 9
Rochester Century 5, Winona 0
The Winhawks fell to the unbeaten Panthers on parents night to drop to 1-7. They close out the season 7 p.m. Thursday when they host Albert Lea for senior night.
VOLLEYBALL
Coulee
G-E-T 3, Viroqua 1
GALESVILLE — The Red Hawks picked up their second straight victory 25-14, 25-11, 22-25, 25-23.
Aleah Hunter led G-E-T with 13 kills with Kayla Shultz finishing with an impressive 20 assists and 18 digs.
Hallie Sherry finished with 12 kills to lead Viroqua.
GIRLS TENNIS
Team Sections
Section 1A
Cotter 5, Lake City 2
The Ramblers advanced to Thursday’s semifinal where they will take on Rochester Lourdes.
Section 1AA
Austin 5, Winona 2
The Winhawks will now play in the consolation bracket on Thursday.
