10-30 High school football roundup: Rushford-Peterson falls in overtime to Goodhue

GOODHUE, Minn. — This one will hurt.

The Rushford-Peterson High School football team appeared to be in control, but lost the lead midway through the fourth quarter and after a defensive pass interference on fourth down, the Trojans lost 26-20 in overtime to Goodhue Friday night.

The Trojans (1-3) broke a 12-12 halftime score on a 35-yard rushing touchdown from quarterback Malachi Bunke late in the third quarter. It was Bunke's third touchdown of the game after he tossed a pair of scores to Kobe Lind and Alex Ronnenberg in the second quarter. For the game, Bunke finished with 153 passing yards to go along with 124 yards rushing on 15 carries.

Goodhue tied it up midway through the fourth and after both sides couldn't take the lead, they went to overtime where the Trojans turned the ball over on downs in their first possession. In Goodhue's possession, it appeared the Trojans had forced a turnover on downs, but a pass interference gave the Wildcats (2-2) another chance. Goodhue would win on the next play on a 5-yard touchdown pass.

The Trojans will look to bounce back Thursday when they play Cotter at Paul Giel Field.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fillmore Central 35, Cotter 0