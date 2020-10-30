10-30 High school football roundup: Rushford-Peterson falls in overtime to Goodhue

GOODHUE, Minn. — This one will hurt.
The Rushford-Peterson High School football team appeared to be in control, but lost the lead midway through the fourth quarter and after a defensive pass interference on fourth down, the Trojans lost 26-20 in overtime to Goodhue Friday night.
The Trojans (1-3) broke a 12-12 halftime score on a 35-yard rushing touchdown from quarterback Malachi Bunke late in the third quarter. It was Bunke's third touchdown of the game after he tossed a pair of scores to Kobe Lind and Alex Ronnenberg in the second quarter. For the game, Bunke finished with 153 passing yards to go along with 124 yards rushing on 15 carries.
Goodhue tied it up midway through the fourth and after both sides couldn't take the lead, they went to overtime where the Trojans turned the ball over on downs in their first possession. In Goodhue's possession, it appeared the Trojans had forced a turnover on downs, but a pass interference gave the Wildcats (2-2) another chance. Goodhue would win on the next play on a 5-yard touchdown pass.
The Trojans will look to bounce back Thursday when they play Cotter at Paul Giel Field.
Fillmore Central 35, Cotter 0
HARMONY, Minn. — The Ramblers (1-2) were led by quarterback Tate Gilbertson, who threw for 60 yards while rushing for 37.
Pepin/Alma 45, C-FC 0
COCHRANE, Wis. — The Pirates fell to 1-2 on the season and will return to action 7 p.m. Friday for their regular-season finale at Eleva-Strum.
Le Roy-Ostrander 62, Houston 48
LE ROY, Minn. — Issac Heyer rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns and threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Hargrove for the Hurricanes.
Logan Rodriguez added two more touchdowns and gained 99 yards on 14 carries for Houston, which had 484 total yards and allowed 516.
Houston's Caiden Olson added 91 rushing yards and a touchdown, and teammate Jack Chiglo returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown.
