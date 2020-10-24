10-23 High school football roundup: Lewiston-Altura falls to Blooming Prairie

LEWISTON — The Lewiston-Altura High School football team started strong against the defending MSHSL Class A state champions, but in the end Blooming Prairie was just too much.
The Awesome Blossoms used a 28-point second quarter to extend their win streak to 16 games with a 53-29 victory Friday night at Lewiston-Altura High School.
Caleb Mueller gave the Cardinals (1-2) a 7-6 lead when he connected with Carter Jonsgaard for a 69-yard touchdown with 4:32 left in the first quarter.
But from there it was all Blooming Prairie (3-0), as they scored 41 unanswered points to take a 47-7 lead.
The Cardinals were able to score three touchdowns in the fourth quarter on a Sam Bronk 29-yard touchdown reception, a Nicholas Brand 28-yard rushing touchdown and a Kaige Koetter three-yard run.
The Cardinals will look to bounce back against Fillmore Central Friday
Support Local Journalism
Cotter 12, St. James 0
ST. JAMES — The Ramblers snapped a 16-game losing streak and improved to 1-1 on the season.
They are scheduled to host Rushford-Peterson on Nov. 5.
9-Man
Houston 34, Kingsland 28
HOUSTON — The Hurricanes were able to overcome a 22-12 halftime deficit thanks to a potent rushing attack that saw them gain 378 yards on 49 carries.
Issac Heyer scored on touchdown runs of 5- and 42-yards and finished with 179 yards on 23 carries. Teammate Caiden Olson gave Houston a 26-22 lead with a 57-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter before Heyer provided the insurance with his 42-yard scamper. Logan Rodriguez scored Houston’s first touchdown of the game on a 5-yard run and added 69 yards rushing on 15 carries.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!