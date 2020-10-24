10-23 High school football roundup: Lewiston-Altura falls to Blooming Prairie

LEWISTON — The Lewiston-Altura High School football team started strong against the defending MSHSL Class A state champions, but in the end Blooming Prairie was just too much.

The Awesome Blossoms used a 28-point second quarter to extend their win streak to 16 games with a 53-29 victory Friday night at Lewiston-Altura High School.

Caleb Mueller gave the Cardinals (1-2) a 7-6 lead when he connected with Carter Jonsgaard for a 69-yard touchdown with 4:32 left in the first quarter.

But from there it was all Blooming Prairie (3-0), as they scored 41 unanswered points to take a 47-7 lead.

The Cardinals were able to score three touchdowns in the fourth quarter on a Sam Bronk 29-yard touchdown reception, a Nicholas Brand 28-yard rushing touchdown and a Kaige Koetter three-yard run.

The Cardinals will look to bounce back against Fillmore Central Friday

Cotter 12, St. James 0

ST. JAMES — The Ramblers snapped a 16-game losing streak and improved to 1-1 on the season.

They are scheduled to host Rushford-Peterson on Nov. 5.