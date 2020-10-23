10-22 High school sports roundup: Issara Schmidt breaks Section 1A diving record

Winona Senior High senior diver Issara Schmidt capped off her illustrious career in style at the Section 1A championships in Mankato on Thursday, setting a Section 1A record, a Mankato East pool record and school record 510.10 points to capture the section title.

Teammate Ayanna King finished third with 307.85 points.

Schmidt’s record comes on the heels of her second consecutive Big 9 title — which she won after edging Northfield’s Zibby Hanifil by a score of 452.35 to 451.70.

Although Schmidt won’t have the opportunity to go out on top at state — as there are no state tournaments this season — she will go down as one of the best in school history.

Schmidt earned NISCA (National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association) All-American honors last season after finishing second in the one-meter dive at the MSHSL Class A state meet. Schmidt grew up doing gymnastics before a serious back injury forced her to retire in the spring of 2017. She transitioned to diving seamlessly, taking fifth at the state meet as a sophomore before placing second as a junior.

VOLLEYBALL Three Rivers

P-E-M 3, Cotter 2

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}