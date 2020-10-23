10-22 High school sports roundup: Issara Schmidt breaks Section 1A diving record

Winona Senior High senior diver Issara Schmidt capped off her illustrious career in style at the Section 1A championships in Mankato on Thursday, setting a Section 1A record, a Mankato East pool record and school record 510.10 points to capture the section title.
Teammate Ayanna King finished third with 307.85 points.
Schmidt’s record comes on the heels of her second consecutive Big 9 title — which she won after edging Northfield’s Zibby Hanifil by a score of 452.35 to 451.70.
Although Schmidt won’t have the opportunity to go out on top at state — as there are no state tournaments this season — she will go down as one of the best in school history.
Schmidt earned NISCA (National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association) All-American honors last season after finishing second in the one-meter dive at the MSHSL Class A state meet. Schmidt grew up doing gymnastics before a serious back injury forced her to retire in the spring of 2017. She transitioned to diving seamlessly, taking fifth at the state meet as a sophomore before placing second as a junior.
Issara Schmidt cannot remember the exact moment she hurt her back, but she has an idea. The …
VOLLEYBALL Three Rivers
P-E-M 3, Cotter 2
Support Local Journalism
PLAINVIEW — After rebounding from dropping the first two sets, the Ramblers were unable to complete the comeback falling in five sets 20-25, 19-25, 25-16, 25-23, 9-15.
Madison Beck finished with 13 kills and two blocks, while teammate Grace Miller added nine kills to pace the Ramblers attack. Kelly Hadaway recorded 34 assists and Alison French led the defense with 26 digs.
Ramblers are back in action Monday when they face off against Dover-Eyota.
WIAA Regional semifinals Division 3
C-FC 3, Blair-Taylor 0
FOUNTAIN CITY — The top-seeded Pirates earned a 25-18, 25-13, 25-7 victory to advance to Saturday’s regional final against fourth-seeded Melrose-Mindoro.
Three Rivers St. Charles 3, Caledonia 1
CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Warriors dropped their second straight game as they fell to 1-3.
Southeast Houston 3, Schaeffer Academy 0
HOUSTON — Becca Rostad finished with 10 digs and five aces while Sydney Torgerson led the way with nine kills as Houston swept Schaeffer 25-4, 25-16, 26-24.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!