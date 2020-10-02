10-2 high school sports roundup: Winhawks battle undefeated Northfield tough but fall on senior night

The Winona Senior High boys soccer team hung with the top team in the Big 9 Conference but in the end Northfield was just too much, as they knocked off the Winhawks on senior night 2-1 at Paul Giel Field on Friday night.

Northfield (9-0-1) took the early lead thanks to goals in the 20th and 25th minute before Winona (2-3-2) cut the lead in half when Mason Mueller found the back of the net for his first varsity goal six minutes before halftime.

Both teams had chances in the second half according to Winona coach Garrett Ping, but the Winhawks couldn’t find the equalizer. They will look to bounce back on the road Tuesday against Rochester Century.

“The team played with a lot of heart and energy,” Ping said in a text message.

GIRLS SOCCER

Big 9

Northfield 4, Winona 2

NORTHFIELD — The Winhawks (1-6-1) trailed 3-0 before back-to-back second half goals from Anna Gilmer made it 3-2.

The Winhawks are back in action on Tuesday when they host Rochester Century for parents night.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0