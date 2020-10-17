10-16 High school football roundup: Lewiston-Altura bounces back in dominating fashion

LEWISTON — The Lewiston-Altura High School football team forced four turnovers and averaged over eight yards per rush, as they bounced back from a Week 1 loss in a big way with a dominating 53-6 victory over Goodhue Friday night.
Quarterback Caleb Mueller completed 5 of 8 passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for two scores. Collin Bonow paced the rushing attack, tallying 149 yards rushing and a 28-yard touchdown. Nicholas Brand finished with an efficient 76 yards rushing on six carries, including touchdown runs of 4- and 49-yards in the fourth quarter.
Carter Jonsgaard scored the first touchdown of the game on a 11-yard run in the first quarter. As a team, the Cardinals finished with 451 total yards with 368 coming on the ground.
Defensively, the Cardinals (1-1) picked off Goodhue quarterback Will Opsahl three times with Bonow collecting two of them. Goodhue was also just 1-for-12 on third downs and 3 of 6 on fourth downs.
The Cardinals will be back in action 7 p.m. Friday when they host the defending MSHSL Class 1A state champions Blooming Prairie.
Randolph 32, Rushford-Peterson 22
RUSHFORD — The Rockets outscored the Trojans 16-0 in the second quarter to hand Rushford-Peterson their second straight defeat.
It started great for the Trojans (0-2) with Alex Ronnenberg taking the opening kickoff 84-yards to the house for a 6-0 lead. But the offense just couldn't get anything going. Their first eight possessions saw six punts, an interception and a turnover on downs.
It led to Randolph scoring 24 unanswered points to take a 24-6 lead.
The Trojans offense came alive in the fourth quarter when quarterback Malachi Bunke found Ronnenberg for a 57-yard touchdown. The two-point conversion made it 24-14, but Randolph answered with a six-minute drive that ended with a 17-yard passing touchdown from quarterback Jacob Weckop to Kaven Blonigen.
Rushford-Peterson will look to bounce back against Fillmore Central when they host the Falcons for homecoming at 1 p.m. Saturday.
