10-16 High school football roundup: Lewiston-Altura bounces back in dominating fashion

LEWISTON — The Lewiston-Altura High School football team forced four turnovers and averaged over eight yards per rush, as they bounced back from a Week 1 loss in a big way with a dominating 53-6 victory over Goodhue Friday night.

Quarterback Caleb Mueller completed 5 of 8 passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for two scores. Collin Bonow paced the rushing attack, tallying 149 yards rushing and a 28-yard touchdown. Nicholas Brand finished with an efficient 76 yards rushing on six carries, including touchdown runs of 4- and 49-yards in the fourth quarter.

Carter Jonsgaard scored the first touchdown of the game on a 11-yard run in the first quarter. As a team, the Cardinals finished with 451 total yards with 368 coming on the ground.

Defensively, the Cardinals (1-1) picked off Goodhue quarterback Will Opsahl three times with Bonow collecting two of them. Goodhue was also just 1-for-12 on third downs and 3 of 6 on fourth downs.

The Cardinals will be back in action 7 p.m. Friday when they host the defending MSHSL Class 1A state champions Blooming Prairie.

