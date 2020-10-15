10-15 High school sports roundup: C-FC sweeps Mel-Min on senior night

FOUNTAIN CITY — The Cochrane-Fountain City High School volleyball team celebrated senior night with a dominating 25-10, 25-17, 25-8 three-set sweep of Melrose-Mindoro Thursday night.
Lindsey Peterson did a little bit of everything for the Pirates (3-3) — who snapped a three-game losing streak — finishing with 11 kills and 10 digs. Emma Baures added nine digs as well.
The Pirates return to action when they host Blair-Taylor to open up the postseason in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal 7 p.m. Thursday.
The winner will play fourth-seeded Melrose-Mindoro, which advanced after top-seeded Onalaska Luther announced on Thursday they would be canceling the remainder of the season due to positive COVID-19 tests and close-contact quarantines.
BOYS SOCCER
MSHSL Section 1A quarterfinal
Austin 4, Winona 1
AUSTIN — The eighth-seeded Winhawks (4-5-2) put up a fight, but in the end the top-seeded Packers and Andres Garcia were just simply too much.
Garcia finished with a hat trick, scoring in the 20th and 28th minute on set pieces off of free kicks before finding the back of the net with a penalty kick in the second half.
Garcia leads the state with 29 goals on the season.
It was a valiant effort by the Winhawks — who had to play with 10 men after Zach Motz received his second yellow card of the game in the 66th minute.
Their lone goal was scored by Owen Ping off of a feed from Teis Larsen with under 11 minutes left.
