10-15 High school sports roundup: C-FC sweeps Mel-Min on senior night

FOUNTAIN CITY — The Cochrane-Fountain City High School volleyball team celebrated senior night with a dominating 25-10, 25-17, 25-8 three-set sweep of Melrose-Mindoro Thursday night.

Lindsey Peterson did a little bit of everything for the Pirates (3-3) — who snapped a three-game losing streak — finishing with 11 kills and 10 digs. Emma Baures added nine digs as well.

The Pirates return to action when they host Blair-Taylor to open up the postseason in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal 7 p.m. Thursday.

The winner will play fourth-seeded Melrose-Mindoro, which advanced after top-seeded Onalaska Luther announced on Thursday they would be canceling the remainder of the season due to positive COVID-19 tests and close-contact quarantines.

BOYS SOCCER

MSHSL Section 1A quarterfinal

Austin 4, Winona 1

AUSTIN — The eighth-seeded Winhawks (4-5-2) put up a fight, but in the end the top-seeded Packers and Andres Garcia were just simply too much.

Garcia finished with a hat trick, scoring in the 20th and 28th minute on set pieces off of free kicks before finding the back of the net with a penalty kick in the second half.