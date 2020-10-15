10-14 High school sports roundup: Gardner's five goals propel Cotter to Section 1A semis

Olivia Gardner scored an eye-popping five goals and the Cotter girls soccer team continued its dominance Wednesday night, defeating Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 11-0 in a Section 1A girls soccer quarterfinal at Jim Devine Field.

The Ramblers (12-0) have outscored opponents 23-0 so far this postseason and will now play Byron (8-1-2) in the Section 1A semifinals 4 p.m. Tuesday at Jim Devine Field.

Gardner's five goals now give her an incredible 25 on the season along with 10 assists in just 12 games. In her last four games, the junior has now scored 13 goals and five assists.

Gardner has often been the beneficiary of junior Sera Speltz, who tallied three assists on Wednesday to give her 22 assists to go along with 18 goals on the season.

Allyssa Williams added two goals and a pair of assists while Araceli White also found the back of the net twice. Those two have provided Cotter with a deeper and more balanced offense this season with Williams having recorded 14 goals and 11 assists with White recording nine goals and four assists this season.

Sofia Sandcork continues to be stellar in her first varsity season in net for the Ramblers. She made seven saves on Wednesday and has allowed just four goals in eight games this season.