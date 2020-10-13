10-13 High school sports roundup: G-E-T volleyball sweeps Viroqua

The G-E-T girls volleyball team extended their win streak to three, sweeping Viroqua 25-15, 25-17, 25-23 on Tuesday night.

The Red Hawks (3-2) were led defensively by Lindsey Lettner’s 15 digs, while the offense was paced by Shayna Kirkey’s 11 assists and six kills from Kylie Schmitz.

Ryann Duffenbach added four service aces for G-E-T.

Viroqua was led by 10 digs apiece from Jessica Anderson and Hallie Sherry.

Westby 3, Arcadia 0

WESTBY — The Norsemen (5-6, 5-2) — led by Ella Johnson’s 11 assists and Bethan Roethel’s seven kills — took care of the visiting Raiders 25-23, 25-21, 25-16.

Sky Reit (12 kills) and Chloe Halverson (eight kills and 28 digs) led the way for Arcadia (1-3, 1-3).

Dairyland

Eau Claire Immanuel 3, C-FC 0

FOUNTAIN CITY — The Pirates were paced by Lydia Engle and Lindsey Peterson, who each finished with five kills. Engle also added eight digs as well for C-FC — which hosts Melrose-Mindoro 7 p.m. Thursday for senior night.

Big 9

Mankato East 3, Winona 0