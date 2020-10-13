10-13 High school sports roundup: G-E-T volleyball sweeps Viroqua

The G-E-T girls volleyball team extended their win streak to three, sweeping Viroqua 25-15, 25-17, 25-23 on Tuesday night.
The Red Hawks (3-2) were led defensively by Lindsey Lettner’s 15 digs, while the offense was paced by Shayna Kirkey’s 11 assists and six kills from Kylie Schmitz.
Ryann Duffenbach added four service aces for G-E-T.
Viroqua was led by 10 digs apiece from Jessica Anderson and Hallie Sherry.
Westby 3, Arcadia 0
WESTBY — The Norsemen (5-6, 5-2) — led by Ella Johnson’s 11 assists and Bethan Roethel’s seven kills — took care of the visiting Raiders 25-23, 25-21, 25-16.
Sky Reit (12 kills) and Chloe Halverson (eight kills and 28 digs) led the way for Arcadia (1-3, 1-3).
Dairyland
Eau Claire Immanuel 3, C-FC 0
FOUNTAIN CITY — The Pirates were paced by Lydia Engle and Lindsey Peterson, who each finished with five kills. Engle also added eight digs as well for C-FC — which hosts Melrose-Mindoro 7 p.m. Thursday for senior night.
Big 9
Mankato East 3, Winona 0
The Winhawks dropped their second straight 25-18, 25-7, 25-17. They will look to get back on track Tuesday when they travel to take on Red Wing.
CROSS COUNTRY
Coulee Conference
VIROQUA — Charlie McKinney and Tegan Michalak walked away with individual championships, while West Salem’s boys and G-E-T’s girls claimed titles at the Coulee Conference meet at the Vernon County Fairgrounds.
McKinney won his second straight title and completed a career with four top-five finishes in the conference meet. His winning time of 16 minutes, 43 seconds sparked the Panthers to a team score of 30, which finished comfortably ahead of second-place G-E-T (51).
West Salem also had a second-place performance from senior Brady Niemeier (17:23) and fourth-place run from freshman Brennan Garbers (17:44). Arcadia’s Jose Monroy (17:38) broke up the pack of Panthers and finished third, while the Red Hawks were led by fifth-place Sam Ruiter (17:51) and sixth-place Riley Kirkey (17:51).
G-E-T’s girls won with a score of 37 and was led by third-place freshman Adrianna Rotering (20:58) and fifth-place junior Quinn Wenthe (22:04).
Michalak’s winning time of 21:53 led Arcadia, which placed fourth with 84 points.
West Salem was second with 61 and led by runner-up sophomore Macey Tauscher 20:54. Third-place Westby (75) was paced by fourth-place sophomore Audra Johnson (21:53).
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!